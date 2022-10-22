springfield-news-sun logo
Denison knocks Wittenberg out of first place in NCAC

Sports
By , Staff Writer
47 minutes ago

Wittenberg’s North Coast Athletic Conference championship and NCAA Division III playoff dreams died — in all likelihood — with a 28-10 loss to Denison on Saturday at Edwards-Maurer Field.

Wittenberg (4-3, 4-2), which began the day with a half-game lead in the NCAC, lost to Denison (6-2, 4-2) for the third straight season.

In the first three quarters, Wittenberg scored only on a 24-yard field goal by Brandon Goodwin and came up empty twice in the red zone.

Wittenberg faced 2nd-and-goal at the Denison 9-yard line in the first quarter when Collin Brown was intercepted at the Denison 5. On 4th-and-3 from the Denison 8 in the third quarter, Brown threw an incompletion in the end zone.

Denison took a 7-0 lead on its second drive when Drew Dawkins threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Josh Aiello. After taking a 7-3 lead into halftime, Denison built a 14-3 advantage when Dawkins ran 80 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second half.

Denison extended its lead to 21-3 on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Dawkins to Billy Guzzo with 10:22 left in the fourth quarter.

Wittenberg’s only touchdown came with 4:25 left in the game. Brown threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Drew Sterett.

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

