Wittenberg finishes 5-5 with rout of Hilbert in season finale

Wittenberg (5-5, 4-4) finished the season with five losses for the first time since 2005 when it was 5-5. Wittenberg needed a victory against Hilbert (0-7) to avoid its first losing record since it was 4-5 in 1989 and its first six-loss season since 1953 (3-6).

Wittenberg quarterback Collin Brown threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores.