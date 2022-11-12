Wittenberg finishes 5-5 with rout of Hilbert in season finale

Wittenberg ended a three-game losing streak with a 56-8 rout of winless Hilbert College in the season finale Saturday at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield.
The Tigers bounced back from a 14-7 loss at home to Ohio Wesleyan.
This was a rare non-conference game in Week 10 for Wittenberg, which played one non-conference game for years but needed a second one when Allegheny left the North Coast Athletic Conference.
Wittenberg (5-5, 4-4) finished the season with five losses for the first time since 2005 when it was 5-5. Wittenberg needed a victory against Hilbert (0-7) to avoid its first losing record since it was 4-5 in 1989 and its first six-loss season since 1953 (3-6).
Wittenberg quarterback Collin Brown threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores.
Max Milton and Reed Hall ran for scores. Jake Saus and Troy Teepe had touchdown catches.
