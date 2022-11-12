springfield-news-sun logo
Wittenberg finishes 5-5 with rout of Hilbert in season finale

Sports
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Wittenberg ended a three-game losing streak with a 56-8 rout of winless Hilbert College in the season finale Saturday at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield.

The Tigers bounced back from a 14-7 loss at home to Ohio Wesleyan.

This was a rare non-conference game in Week 10 for Wittenberg, which played one non-conference game for years but needed a second one when Allegheny left the North Coast Athletic Conference.

Wittenberg (5-5, 4-4) finished the season with five losses for the first time since 2005 when it was 5-5. Wittenberg needed a victory against Hilbert (0-7) to avoid its first losing record since it was 4-5 in 1989 and its first six-loss season since 1953 (3-6).

Wittenberg quarterback Collin Brown threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores.

Max Milton and Reed Hall ran for scores. Jake Saus and Troy Teepe had touchdown catches.

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

