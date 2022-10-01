Wabash dominates fourth quarter to hand Wittenberg loss in home opener

Liam Thompson threw four touchdown passes, including two in the fourth quarter, to lead Wabash to a 42-35 victory Saturday against Wittenberg at Edwards-Maurer Field.
Wittenberg (2-2, 2-1) lost its home opener, which was also the first home game for first-year coach Jim Collins, despite five touchdown passes by Collin Brown.
Thompson completed 35 of 45 passes for 434 yards one year after throwing four interceptions against Wittenberg in a 35-14 loss to Wittenberg in Crawfordsville, Ind.
In a back-and-forth game, Wabash pulled ahead in the fourth quarter. Thompson threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Heisman Skeens with 8:38 to play. Then Thompson threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Cade Campbell with 5:49 remaining.
Wittenberg answered quickly. Nick Bowman returned a kickoff 59 yards, and Jake Saus caught a 12-yard pass from Thompson with 5:42 left to cut Wabash’s lead to 42-35.
Wabash got the ball back and then ran out the clock on a 14-play drive, kneeling on the ball inside the Wittenberg 10-yard line in the final seconds.
