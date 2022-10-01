springfield-news-sun logo
X

Wabash dominates fourth quarter to hand Wittenberg loss in home opener

Sports
By
20 minutes ago

Liam Thompson threw four touchdown passes, including two in the fourth quarter, to lead Wabash to a 42-35 victory Saturday against Wittenberg at Edwards-Maurer Field.

Wittenberg (2-2, 2-1) lost its home opener, which was also the first home game for first-year coach Jim Collins, despite five touchdown passes by Collin Brown.

Thompson completed 35 of 45 passes for 434 yards one year after throwing four interceptions against Wittenberg in a 35-14 loss to Wittenberg in Crawfordsville, Ind.

In a back-and-forth game, Wabash pulled ahead in the fourth quarter. Thompson threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Heisman Skeens with 8:38 to play. Then Thompson threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Cade Campbell with 5:49 remaining.

Wittenberg answered quickly. Nick Bowman returned a kickoff 59 yards, and Jake Saus caught a 12-yard pass from Thompson with 5:42 left to cut Wabash’s lead to 42-35.

Wabash got the ball back and then ran out the clock on a 14-play drive, kneeling on the ball inside the Wittenberg 10-yard line in the final seconds.

In Other News
1
Ohio State Buckeyes: 2 starters to miss Rutgers game
2
High School Football: Late FG lifts Tecumseh past London; No. 2...
3
High school football: Undefeated Northeastern beats Mechanicsburg for...
4
Ohio State Buckeyes: Rutgers coming to town for historic Ohio Stadium...
5
High School Football Week 7 Scoreboard

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top