Wittenberg picks of four passes, beats Wabash for fourth straight victory

Wittenberg’s defense also came up with two fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter to preserve a second-half shutout.

Bryce Anderson ran for two scores and also caught a touchdown pass for Wittenberg, while Collin Brown threw two touchdown passes. Anderson gained 135 yards on 31 carries.

The Tigers trailed 13-7 when Brown threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Drew Sterett with 5:58 left in the first half. Then with 1:08 left in the half, Knock scored on an interception return as Wittenberg built a 20-14 halftime lead.

With 5:41 left in the third, Anderson caught a 6-yard pass for a score. Then early in the fourth quarter, Anderson scored on a 31-yard run.

Wittenberg’s victory prevented Wabash from winning three straight regular-season games against Wittenberg for the first time.

DePauw (8-1, 8-0) clinched the outright NCAC championship, its first since joining the league in 2012, by beating Oberlin 66-13 on Saturday.

DePauw closes the regular season with the Monon Bell game at Wabash next Saturday. DePauw will then play in the NCAA Division III playoffs for the first time since 2010.

Wittenberg finishes the season at 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at home against Wooster.