Wittenberg picks of four passes, beats Wabash for fourth straight victory

Wittenberg players prepare to run onto the field before a game against SUNY Cortland on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield. David Jablonski/Staff
Wittenberg players prepare to run onto the field before a game against SUNY Cortland on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Edwards-Maurer Field in Springfield. David Jablonski/Staff

By David Jablonski
7 minutes ago
Anderson scores three touchdowns, tops 100 yards rushing

The Wittenberg Tigers beat North Coast Athletic Conference rival Wabash for the first time since 2017, ending a two-game losing streak in the series with a 35-14 victory in Crawfordsville, Ind., on Saturday.

It’s Wittenberg’s most lopsided victory in the series since a 41-10 victory in 2000, the first season Wabash played in the NCAC.

Wittenberg (6-3, 6-2) has beaten Oberlin, Kenyon, Allegheny and Wabash by a combined margin of 146-74 since losing to DePauw. Wabash (6-3, 5-3) has lost three NCAC games for the first time since it joined the conference.

Wittenberg picked off the NCAC’s passing leader, Liam Thompson, once in the first half and three times in the second half.

Linebacker Julio Novarini had two picks. Defensive tackle Mike Knock had one interception, which he returned 31 yards for a touchdown, and cornerback Rashon Edwards also had an interception.

Wittenberg’s defense also came up with two fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter to preserve a second-half shutout.

Bryce Anderson ran for two scores and also caught a touchdown pass for Wittenberg, while Collin Brown threw two touchdown passes. Anderson gained 135 yards on 31 carries.

The Tigers trailed 13-7 when Brown threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Drew Sterett with 5:58 left in the first half. Then with 1:08 left in the half, Knock scored on an interception return as Wittenberg built a 20-14 halftime lead.

With 5:41 left in the third, Anderson caught a 6-yard pass for a score. Then early in the fourth quarter, Anderson scored on a 31-yard run.

Wittenberg’s victory prevented Wabash from winning three straight regular-season games against Wittenberg for the first time.

DePauw (8-1, 8-0) clinched the outright NCAC championship, its first since joining the league in 2012, by beating Oberlin 66-13 on Saturday.

DePauw closes the regular season with the Monon Bell game at Wabash next Saturday. DePauw will then play in the NCAA Division III playoffs for the first time since 2010.

Wittenberg finishes the season at 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at home against Wooster.

