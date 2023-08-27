H.S. Results 8/26: Football week 2 scores, boxes

PREP RESULTS
Football
Saturday’s Results
Beavercreek 62, Ponitz 7
Deer Park 30, Shroder 0
Delphos St. John’s 42, Lima Central Catholic 40
Dematha Catholic (MD) 35, Springfield 7
Mt. Healthy 40, Ross 14
Southeastern 30, Lehman Catholic 21
St. Xavier 44, Detroit MLK (MI) 8
West Liberty-Salem 42, Ben Logan 7
Friday’s Results
Alter 49, Thurgood Marshall 6
Anderson 48, Loveland 14
Ansonia 56, Covington 0
Archbold 29, St. Henry 0
Badin 10, St. Francis DeSales 6
Brookville 28, Anna 21
Butler 27, Piqua 3
Carlisle 34, Miami East 20
Cedarville 35, East Clinton 0
Celina 37, St. Marys 15
Chaminade Julienne 67, Belmont 0
Chillicothe Southeastern 27, Madison Plains 6
Cin. Country Day 33, Bradford 6
Clinton-Massie 42, Edgewood 0
Clermont Northeastern 33, MVCA 21
Coldwater 28, Bellefontaine 25
Defiance 16, Wapakoneta 13
Dixie 35, Mississinawa Valley 27
Dublin Coffman 22, Centerville 14
Dunbar 34, Walnut Ridge 14
East Central 42, Harrison 7
Elder 35, St. Neumann and Goretti (PA) 14
Elida 13, Lima Shawnee 9
Fenwick 49, Talawanda 0
Hamilton 21, Lakota East 0
Indian Hill 42, Northwest 7
Indian Lake 22, Fairbanks 6
Jonathan Alder 56, Buckeye Valley 35
Kenton 52, Ottawa-Glandorf 29
Kenton Ridge 44, Bethel 0
Kings 37, Turpin 10
Lockland 54, Southern Buckeye 6
London 21, Chillicothe 0
Mariemont 28, Norwood 7
Marion Local 63, Franklin 7
Mason 24, Oak Hills 14
Meadowdale 22, Woodward 18
Miamisburg 14, Bellbrook 10
Middletown 20, Colerain 3
Middletown Madison 21, Gamble Montessori 6
Milford 34, Lebanon 29
Minster 35, Graham 0
Moeller 57, Bishop Dwenger (IN) 0
National Trail 28, Tri-County North 21
New Bremen 28, Mechanicsburg 7
Northmont 35, La Salle 31
North Union 41, Triad 0
Northwestern 34, Greenon 0
Oakwood 38, Northridge 12
Parkway 48, North Central 27
Pickerington Central 25, Wayne 20
Princeton 18, Lakota West 3
Riverside 23, Northeastern 22
Roger Bacon 39, Western Hills 20
Sidney 28, Stebbins 14
Springfield Shawnee 35, Madeira 7
Sycamore 24, Fairfield 21
Tecumseh 28, Carroll 14
Tippecanoe 27, Fairborn 6
Tri-Village 48, Preble Shawnee 14
Trotwood 38, Fairmont 8
Troy 58, Greenville 0
Twin Valley South 43, Arcanum 13
Urbana 28, Fort Recovery 20
Valley View 60, Milton-Union 7
Van Wert 64, Lima Bath 42
Versailles 35, Fort Loramie 0
Waynesville 24, Greeneview 20
West Clermont 33, Little Miami 14
West Liberty Salem 42, Benjamin Logan 7
Wheelersburg 20, McNicholas 17
Withrow 29, Springboro 10
Worthington Christian 48, Dayton Christian 6
Wyoming 13, Monroe 0
Xenia 37, West Carrollton 7
Thursday’s Results
Eaton 49, Richmond 7
BOX SCORES
BUTLER 27, PIQUA 3
B 7 3 3 14 – 27
P 0 3 0 0 – 3
First Quarter
B: Flohre 1 run (Bradley kick).
Second Quarter
P: Heath 29 FG.
B: Bradley 28 FG.
Third Quarter
B: Bradley 28 FG.
Fourth Quarter
B: Flohre 3 run (Bradley kick).
B: Flohre 71 punt return (Bradley kick).
DUBLIN COFFMAN 22, CENTERVILLE 14
C 0 7 0 7 – 14
DC 0 10 3 9 – 22
Second Quarter
DC: Hart 26 run (Schramm kick).
C: Newcomb 10 pass from Wells (Gantz kick).
DC: Schramm 39 FG.
Third Quarter
DC: Schramm 22 FG.
Fourth Quarter
C: Newcomb 33 run (Gantz kick).
DC: Losey 8 pass from Hart (run fail).
DC: Schramm 46 FG.
FENWICK 49, TALAWANDA 0
F 35 14 0 0 – 49
T 0 0 0 0 – 0
First Quarter
F: Schmuelling 1 run (Morris kick).
F: Vann 12 run (Morris kick).
F: Schmuelling 2 run (Morris kick).
F: Vann 6 run (Morris kick).
F: Vann 56 punt return (Morris kick).
Second Quarter
F: Schmuelling 3 run (Morris kick).
F: Tanaka 15 run (Morris kick).
HAMILTON 21, LAKOTA EAST 0
H 7 14 0 0 – 21
LE 0 0 0 0 – 0
First Quarter
H: Harper 25 pass from Mathis (Stephens kick).
Second Quarter
H: Shephard-Ruffin 43 pass from Mathis (Stephens kick).
H: Bennett-McCoy 12 run (Stephens kick).
MARION LOCAL 63, FRANKLIN 7
ML 28 20 7 8 – 63
F 0 0 7 0 – 7
First Quarter
ML: Hoelscher 16 pass from Knouff (Bills kick).
ML: Knouff 13 run (Bills kick).
ML: Hess 5 run (Bills kick).
ML: Everman 24 pass from Knouff (Bills kick).
Second Quarter
ML: Hess 43 run (Bills kick).
ML: Hoelscher 67 punt return (kick fail).
ML: Hoelscher 9 pass from Knouff (Bills kick).
Third Quarter
F: Carter 92 kickoff return (Harker kick).
ML: Pavelka 41 pass from Mescher (Bills kick).
Fourth Quarter
ML: Eifert 26 pass from Mescher (Albers reception).
MIDDLETOWN 20, COLERAIN 3
C 3 0 0 0 – 3
M 0 0 14 6 – 20
First Quarter
C: McAfee 27 FG.
Third Quarter
M: Shields 6 pass from Landers (King kick).
M: Landers 6 run (King kick).
Fourth Quarter
M: Landers 30 run (kick fail).
MILFORD 34, LEBANON 29
M 14 7 7 6 – 34
L 0 3 14 12 – 29
First Quarter
M: Davis 89 punt return (Cooper kick).
M: Davis 16 pass from Brand (Cooper kick).
Second Quarter
L: Forte 20 FG.
M: Luani 3 run (Cooper kick).
Third Quarter
M: Melgard 39 pass from Brand (Cooper kick).
L: Edmonds 12 pass from Faler (Forte kick).
L: Koch 42 pass from Wallace (Forte kick).
Fourth Quarter
M: Davis 14 pass from Brand (pass fail).
MINSTER 35, GRAHAM 0
G 0 0 0 0 – 0
M 0 21 7 7 – 35
Second Quarter
M: Niemeyer 26 pass from Stephey (Bergman kick).
M: Schmiesing 11 pass from Stephey (Bergman kick).
M: Niemeyer 20 pass from Stephey (Bergman kick).
Third Quarter
M: Bergman 2 run (Bergman kick).
Fourth Quarter
M: Stephey 5 run (Bergman kick).
NORTHMONT 35, LA SALLE 31
L 7 14 3 7 – 31
N 7 21 7 0 – 35
First Quarter
L: Stenson 13 pass from McLaughlin (Schroer kick).
N: Williams 70 pass from Cortner (Warren kick).
Second Quarter
L: Reynolds 38 pass from McLaughlin (Schroer kick).
N: Brew 5 pass from Cortner (Warren kick).
L: Ogdan 3 pass from McLaughlin (Schroer kick).
N: Brew 97 pass from Cortner (Warren kick).
N: Williams 28 pass from Cortner (Warren kick).
Third Quarte
L: Schroer 26 FG.
N: Sales 45 fumble return (Warren kick).
Fourth Quarter
L: Reynolds 29 pass from McLaughlin (Schroer kick).
NORTHWESTERN 34, GREENON 0
G 0 0 0 0 – 0
N 0 7 27 0 – 34
Second Quarter
N: Moore 29 pass from Smith (Stacey kick).
Third Quarter
N: Shaffer 30 pass from Smith (Stacey kick).
N: Moore 60 pass from Smith (Stacey kick).
N: Allen 49 run (kick fail).
N: Malone 8 pass from Smith (Stacey kick).
PICKERINGTON CENTRAL 25, WAYNE 20
W 0 13 7 0 – 20
PC 7 9 3 6 – 25
First Quarter
PC: Retherford 2 pass from Williams (Goulet kick).
Second Quarter
W: Thompson 10 run (Shaw kick).
W: Safety.
PC: Alexander 24 run (Goulet kick).
W: Averette-Brown 70 pass from Lewis (kick fail).
Third Quarter
W: Thompson 3 run (Shaw kick).
PC: Goulet 28 FG.
Fourth Quarter
PC: Heller 12 run (run fail).
PRINCETON 18, LAKOTA WEST 3
P 0 0 6 12 – 18
LW 0 3 0 0 – 3
Second Quarter
LW: Benner 24 FG.
Third Quarter
P: Hambrick 1 run (kick fail).
Fourth Quarter
P: Hambrick 2 run (kick fail).
P: Nelson 15 interception return (kick fail).
SIDNEY 28, STEBBINS 14
St 0 7 0 7 – 14
Si 14 14 0 0 – 28
First Quarter
Si: Fleming 3 run (Flynn kick).
Si: Spradling 53 pass from Herron (Flynn kick).
Second Quarter
Si: Fleming 24 pass from Herron (Flynn kick).
St: Lyles 32 run (Holman kick).
Si: New 27 pass from Herron (Flynn kick).
Fourth Quarter
St: Harris 96 run (Holman kick).
SYCAMORE 24, FAIRFIELD 21
S 7 3 14 0 – 24
F 7 7 0 7 – 21
First Quarter
S: Branam 1 run (Schnelle kick).
F: Fataki 6 run (McGuire kick).
Second Quarter
F: Moser 3 pass from Fisher (McGuire kick).
S: Schnelle 24 FG.
Third Quarter
S: Branam 6 pass from Truter (Schnelle kick).
S: Terrell 11 run (Schnelle kick).
Fourth Quarter
F: Spiller 45 pass from Fisher (McGuire kick).
TIPPECANOE 27, FAIRBORN 6
T 3 0 17 7 – 27
F 0 6 0 0 – 6
First Quarter
T: Bailey 24 FG.
Second Quarter
F: Kidd 11 run (kick fail).
Third Quarter
T: Schultz 21 run (Bailey kick).
T: Sivon 6 pass from Schultz (Bailey kick).
T: Bailey 21 FG.
Fourth Quarter
T: Trent 6 run (Bailey kick).
WEST LIBERTY-SALEM 42, BEN LOGAN 7
WLS 7 7 14 14 – 42
BL 0 7 0 0 – 7
First Quarter
WLS: McGill 4 run (Cole kick).
Second Quarter
WLS: McGill 5 run (Cole kick).
BL: Dilbone 26 pass from Andrix (Bailey kick).
Third Quarter
WLS: McGill 38 run (Cole kick).
WLS: Evans 8 pass from Hostetler (Cole kick).
Fourth Quarter
WLS: McGill 18 run (Cole kick).
WLS: Shifflet 14 run (Cole kick).
WITHROW 29, SPRINGBORO 10
W 7 15 7 0 – 29
S 7 3 0 0 – 10
First Quarter
W: Simmons 4 run (Shaffer kick).
S: Standifer 1 run (Greenberg kick).
Second Quarter
W: Simmons 2 run (Shaffer kick).
S: Safety.
S: Greenberg 29 FG.
W: Moses 35 pass from Dunn (pass fail).
Third Quarter
W: Dunn 36 run (Shaffer kick).
Boys Soccer
Saturday’s Results
Bethel 0, Springfield Shawnee 0: B: Bean shutout.
Dayton Christian 2, Worthington Christian 0: Keenan goal assist.
Tecumseh 8, Fairborn 0: T: Munoz 2 goals, Medina 2 goals, Gonzalez 2 assists.
Girls Soccer
Saturday’s Results
Newton 11, Northeastern 0: Ne: Hess 3 goals, Hines 3 goals, Fisher 2 goals.
Girls Volleyball
Saturday’s Results
Bellbrook 3, Springboro 2: B: Pavlak 19 kills, Davis 19 kills 18 assists 12 digs, Stamm 9 kills.
Chaminade Julienne 2, Tecumseh 0
Tippecanoe 3, Eaton 0: T: Clawson 14 kills, Aselage 9 aces, Siefring 18 digs.
Cross Country
Saturday’s Results
Bob Schul Invitational
Boys
Big School Team Results: Madeira 108; Bellefontaine 121; Centerville 137; Bellbrook 151; Piqua 158; Franklin 160; Oakwood 197; Lima Shawnee 202; Butler 259; Troy 263; Wapakoneta 265; Harrison 305; Wayne 309; Middletown 317; Wyoming 362; Bethel 397; Fairborn 415; Sidney 459; Xenia 583.
Small School Team Results: West Liberty-Salem 69; Botkins 134; Versailles 151; Cedarville 153; Minster 175; Russia 176; Milton-Union 196; Covington 230; Brookville 262; Newton 322; Summit Country Day 332; Arcanum 386; Valley View 397; Dixie 404; St. Henry 418; Urbana 419; Fort Recovery 419; Houston 473; Indian Lake 487; Preble Shawnee 505; Lehman Catholic 538; Alter 540; Franklin Monroe 554; Tri-Village 696; Carroll 767.
Girls
Big School Team Results: Oakwood 66; Bellbrook 91; Troy 146; Wyoming 193; Wapakoneta 199; Valley View 214; Indian Lake 231; Urbana 242; Sidney 253; Bellefontaine 257; Butler 260; Lima Shawnee 269; Franklin 285; Piqua 325; Alter 408; Harrison 420; Xenia 437; Fairborn 460; Preble Shawnee 495; Belmont 529; Meadowdale 540; Carroll 637.
Small School Team Results: Minster 80; Madeira 89; West Liberty-Salem 89; Botkins 129; Versailles 152; Summit Country Day 163; Fort Recovery 185; Brookville 212; St. Henry 263; Covington 278; Cedarville 299; Russia 321; Milton-Union 375; Newton 425; Mississinawa Valley 431; Franklin Monroe 450; Troy Christian 475; Miami Valley 482; Houston 553.
