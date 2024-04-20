H.S. Results 4/19

Friday’s Results

Alter 10, Carroll 0: A: Russ 2-4 2 HR 5 RBI, Miller 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Tishaus W 3 K.

Ansonia 5, New Bremen 1

Arcanum 15, Troy Christian 7

Beavercreek 8, Wayne 0

Bellefontaine 1, Indian Lake 0

Butler 14, Fairborn 0

Cedarville 10, Mechanicsburg 7: Roland 2-3 RBI, Pland 2-3 2 RBI, Hodge 2-4 RBI.

Chaminade Julienne 6, Badin 3: B: Carmella 2-3 2 RBI, Anderson 1-2 RBI.

Covington 8, Houston 3

Fairbanks 3, Madison Plains 1

Fairfield 5, Sycamore 4: F: Lucking 1-3 HR 3 RBI, Candella 1-4 2 RBI.

Fenwick 7, McNicholas 5: F: Grandstaff 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Bachmann 2-5 RBI, Abbott 1-2 RBI.

Hamilton 1, Colerain 0

Harrison 5, East Central 0

Jonathan Alder 9, North Union 0

Kenton Ridge 6, Graham 0

London 4, Springfield Shawnee 0

Lakota East 10, Middletown 1: M: Davenport 1-2 RBI.

Lakota West 5, Princeton 0: LW: Meade-Moss 2-2 2 RBI, Johnson 2-3 RBI, Holt 2-4 RBI.

Mason 8, Oak Hills 1

Monroe 7, Edgewood 5: M: Tarin 1-2 3B 3 RBI, Braun 1-4 RBI, Wynn RBI.

Mt. Healthy 15, Shroder 4

National Trailblazers 5, Talawanda 2

Newton 13, Milton-Union 4

Northeastern 10, Catholic Central 7

Piqua 13, Greenville 4: P: Laughman 3-4 2 RBI, Brown 1-2 2B 2 RBI, Mason 2 RBI.

Ross 14, Bellbrook 1: R: McFarland 2-2 4 RBI, Voegele 2-2 2B 3 RBI, Adams 1-4 HR 3 RBI.

Riverside 10, Upper Scioto Valley 0

Sidney 7, West Carrollton 6: S: Davis 2-3 2 RBI, Swiger 1-3 2 RBI, Arnold 1-2 RBI.

Southeastern 16, Triad 1

Springboro 13, Springfield 0

Tecumseh 12, Northwestern 3: T: Olinger 1-3 2 RBI, Radford 1-4 2B 2 RBI, Brown 1-4 2 RBI.

Troy 5, Tippecanoe 0

Urbana 5, Benjamin Logan 1: BL: Clapsaddle 1-1 RBI.

West Jefferson 10, Greeneview 9

West Liberty-Salem 12, Greenon 2

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 2, Bradford 1: A: Christ 1-2 RBI, W 10 K.

Bellbrook 4, Greeneview 1: G: Moore 1-4 2B RBI.

Belmont 16, Meadowdale 1

Bellefontaine 7, Urbana 1

Bethel 7, Covington 3: C: Blore 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Skaggs 2-3 RBI.

Cin. Christian 18, Summit Country Day 2: CC: Colegrove 1-1 HR 4 RBI, Young 1-3 3 RBI, Starks 2-3 2B 2 RBI.

Dixie 6, Tri-County North 2

Emmanuel Christian 8, Yellow Springs 2: YS: Baker RBI, Ortiz-Thornton 1-3 RBI.

Fairborn 9, Greenon 2: F: McDougle 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Howard 2-4 RBI, Arndts 1-2 RBI. G: Chasteen 2-3 RBI, Edwards 1-4 RBI.

Franklin 6, Waynesville 0: F: Bowman 1-2 2 RBI, Eyink 2 RBI, Standifer W 3 K.

Indian Lake 3, Graham 2

Jonathan Alder 12, Tecumseh 0

National Trail 6, Tri-Village 1

Oak Hills 5, Middletown 4: M: Bailey 2-4 2 RBI.

Princeton 10, Lakota East 7

Riverside 3, Northridge 1: R: Shockey 1-4 RBI, Stotler 1-2 RBI.

Ross 8, St. Xavier 6

Seven Hills 7, New Miami 1

Springboro 4, Badin 3: B: Buckle 2-4 2 RBI.

Talawanda 10, Northwest 1: T: Iden 3-4 2 2B HR 3 RBI, Tanner 3-4 3B 3 RBI, Griffin 1-4 2B 2 RBI.

Troy Christian 7, Milton-Union 2

West Jefferson 6, Northeastern 3: N: Sudoff RBI, Davis RBI.

West Liberty-Salem 11, Southeastern 1: S: Alderson RBI.

Xenia 27, Stebbins 1

Softball

Friday’s Results

Arcanum 6, Ft. Recovery 5

Badin 14, Chaminade Julienne 4: B: Ballinger 4 RBI, Zorb 2-2 2 RBI, Harris 1-2 2 RBI.

Beavercreek 10, Wayne 0

Benjamin Logan 13, Urbana 1: BL: Jacobs 2-4 2B 4 RBI, Bowers 1-2 RBI.

Bethel 9, Lehman Catholic 4

Carroll 10, Alter 0: C: Beam 2-4 3B RBI, Sexton 2-4 4 RBI, Springer 2-4 2 RBI.

Centerville 11, Northmont 6

Covington 7, New Bremen 6

Fairbanks 12, Madison Plains 2

Fairfield 7, Mason 2: F: Hensley 3-4 2B HR 3 RBI, Stanfield 4-4 3 2B 2 RBI, Huey 2-4 2 2B RBI, W 6 K.

Greenville 11, Piqua 2: G: Burns 3-5 3 RBI, Leach 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Burke 1-4 2 RBI.

Hamilton 5, Lakota West 3

Harrison 13, Seton 0

Indian Lake 10, Bellefontaine 0

Jonathan Alder 10, North Union 6

Kenton Ridge 6, Graham 0: KR: Fyffe 2-3 2B RBI, Davis 1-3 HR 3 RBI, Glass 3-4 2B 3B RBI.

Mechanicsburg 12, Cedarville 0: M: Sartin 2-2 2 RBI, Conley 2-2 2B HR 2 RBI, Booth 2-3 2B 3 RBI.

Milton-Union 6, Miami East 5

Northeastern 20, Catholic Central 0

Oak Hills 15, Princeton 4

Ross 4, Bellbrook 1: R: Baker 3-4 2 2B RBI, W 6 K, Combs 2-4 2B 2 RBI.

Springboro 17, Springfield 0

Springfield Shawnee 10, London 5: SS: Crawford 2-4 2 RBI, Farmer 2-5 2B 2 RBI, Botkin 2 RBI.

Sycamore 13, Middletown 3

Tecumseh 10, Northwestern 3: T: Moore 1-1 HR 4 RBI, Adams 1-4 3 RBI, Scott 2-2 2 RBI.

Troy 15, Tippecanoe 3

Waynesville 4, Valley View 2: W: Rieger 1-4 2 RBI, Hallows 1-4 RBI, Tudela W 7 K.

West Jefferson 13, Greeneview 3

Thursday’s Results

Alter 5, Stivers 2: A: Dungan RBI, W 15 K.

Arcanum 8, Bradford 0: A: Fout 3-3 2B 2 RBI, Byrne 2-3 2 2B RBI, Kendig W 9 K.

Ansonia 9, Mississinawa Valley 0

Beavercreek 12, Springfield 0

Carlisle 10, Greeneview 9: C: Howard 2-4 HR 4 RBI, Eldridge 2-3 HR 2 RBI, Knapp 1-2 2B 2 RBI. G: Dean 3-4 3B 2 RBI, Lesile 3-4 2B 3 RBI, Hassid 1-4 2B 2 RBI.

Carroll 7, McNicholas 6: C: Crumbaugh 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Keferl 3-4 2B 2 RBI.

Cin. Country Day 18, New Miami 1

Dayton Christian 20, Yellow Springs 3: DC: Miller W 9 K.

Eaton 13, Oakwood 1

Fairbanks 16, Triad 0

Fairfield 15, Sycamore 0: F: Hensley 2-4 2 HR 5 RBI, Huey 3-3 2 HR 4 RBI, W 1 K, Needham 1-4 2 RBI.

Fenwick 15, McAuley 3: F: Snelling 1-3 3B 2 RBI, Stanaford 1-3 2 RBI, Von Bargen 1-2 RBI.

Greenville 14, Tippecanoe 4

Harrison 12, Mt. Healthy 0

Harrison 13, Mt. Healthy 0

Jonathan Alder 3, Indian Lake 1

Lakota East 5, Hamilton 2

Lakota West 15, Colerain 2

Mason 10, Oak Hills 2

Miami East 16, Lehman Catholic 0: ME: Bair 2-4 2 HR 8 RBI, Kadel 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Maxson 1-3 2 RBI.

Miami Trace 4, London 3

New Richmond 11, Ross 1: R: Crowley RBI.

Preble Shawnee 13, Twin Valley South 5: PS: Jones 2-4 HR 3 RBI, Neihoff 3-4 RBI, Roberts 2-4 2B RBI.

Newton 7, Franklin Monroe 2: N: VanCulin 2-4 2B 3 RBI, W, Petry 2-3 RBI.

Riverside 17, Northridge 0: R: Jackson 2-2 3 RBI, Hoffer 3-3 2 RBI, Hunkler 2-3 2 RBI.

Southeastern 6, West Liberty-Salem 2: WLS: Milliron 1-3 HR RBI, Wallace 1-2 RBI.

Tecumseh 13, Cedarville 3: T: Beard 2-3 2 2B 3 RBI, Moore 2-3 2B HR 3 RBI, Matthews W 1 K, 2-3 2B 2 RBI.

Tri-County North 3, Dixie 1: TCN: Pinion 2-3 HR RBI, Cherry RBI.

Tri-Village 17, National Trail 1: NT: Stringfield 1-2 2B RBI.

Troy 13, Sidney 3: T: Ater 2-3 2 2B 2 RBI, Spangenberger 2-4 3B RBI, Knife W 10 K.

Wayne 4, Northmont 3: W: Ames 3-5 2B 3 RBI, Mason RBI.

Waynesville 6, Middletown Madison 4: W: Hallows 3-4 3B HR 2 RBI, McKeehan 2-4 RBI, Rieger 2-4 RBI.

Boys Tennis

MVTCA Area Rankings

Division I

1. Springboro; 2. Centerville; 3. Tippecanoe/Beavercreek; 5. Centerville B; 6. Troy; 7. Bellbrook; 8. Fairmont; 9. Miamisburg; 10. Trotwood.

Division II

1. Oakwood; 2. Dayton Christian; 3. Milton Union; 4. Chaminade Julienne; 5. Valley View; 6. Carlisle; 7. Miami Valley; 8. Northwestern; 9. Alter; 10. Legacy Christian/Dixie/Greenville.

Friday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 3, Bellbrook 2: Grismer (B) d. Frank 6-0 6-1; Wendling (CJ) d. Howell 4-6 7-6 6-1; Williams (B) d. Weatherspoon 6-4 5-7 6-4; Hofstetter/Caldwell (CJ) d. Dore/Hall 6-0 6-1; Jones/Grilliot (CJ) d. Betts/Betts 6-2 6-2.

Seven Hills 5, Badin 0: Mahajan def. Chen 6-0, 2-6, (10-6); Nayak def. Hartford 6-0, 6-0; Woffington def. Chen 6-4, 6-2; Blatt/Huguenin def. Richardson/Tokarczyk 6-0, 6-3; Shaffer/Machavaran def. Stagg/Wesner 6-0, 6-1.

Troy 4, Butler 1: Penny (T) d. Baker 6-0, 6-2; Nichols (T) d.. Snyder 6-4, 6-2; Burns (T) d. Nardecchia 6-1, 6-2; Gluck/Whitehead (T) d. White/Graham. 6-0, 6-0; Orr/Rinesmith (B) d. Harris/Rajput 0-6, 7-6(6), 1-0 (9).

Thursday’s Results

Badin 5, Talawanda 0: Chen d Flaspohler, 6-0 6-0; Hartford d. DelVecokio, 6-1 6-0; Chen d. Hoka, 6-0 6-0; Richardson/Tokarczyk d. Pulaski/Pope, 6-4 6-1; Stagg/Bucheit d. Danoff/Thomas, 6-0 6-0.

Fairmont 3, Alter 2

Milton-Union 3, Chaminade Julienne 2: Brumbaugh (MU) d. Frank 6-3 6-1; Iddings (MU) d. Wendling 6-4 6-1; Weatherspoon (CJ) d. Ryerson 6-1 6-2; Hofstetter/Caldwell (CJ) d. Copp/Combs 4-6 6-4 7-5; Hammon/Showers (MU) d. Jones/Grilliot 6-4 6-3.

St. Marys 5, Lehman Catholic 0

Tippecanoe 5, Sidney 0: : Von Krosick d. Hagan 6-0, 6-0; Davis d. Herrera 6-0, 6-0; Darner d. Steenrod 6-0, 6-1; Vonderheide/List d. Woodell/Riley 6-0, 6-1; Blake/Hoover d. Slaven/Kamara 6-0, 6-1.

Tippecanoe 5, Fairborn 0: Von Krosick d. Landon 6-0, 6-1; Davis d. Bowers 6-0, 6-0; Darner d. Sun 6-0, 6-2; Vonderheide/List d. Gewe/Harkell 6-0, 6-0; Blake/Hoover d. Bailey/Stanley 6-0, 6-0.

Troy 5. Fairborn 0: Penny d. Landon 6-0, 6-1; Nichols d. Bowers. 6-1, 6-0; Burns d. Sun. 6-0, 6-1; Gluck/Whitehead d. Guere/Haskell. 6-0, 6-0; Harris/Rajput d. Stanley/Bailey. 6-2, 6-2.

Boys Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Badin 3, Carroll 0

Boys Lacrosse

Thursday’s Results

Northmont 14, Carroll 5: N: Morgan 3 goals 3 assists.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.