H.S. Results 4/5

Friday’s Results

Ansonia 4, Twin Valley South 1

Badin 11, Fenwick 0: B: Ollis 2-2 RBI, Vangen 1-3 RBI.

Bradford 7, National Trail 1

Bellbrook 5, Edgewood 4

Bellefontaine 6, Benjamin Logan 5: BL: Martin 2-4 2 RBI, Brown 1-4 RBI. Be: Larison 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Sandoval 2-3 2 RBI.

Brookville 5, Henry County (KY) 3

Butler 7, Sidney 1: S: McKenzie RBI.

Eaton 3, Arcanum 1

Franklin 4, Jackson County (KY) 0

Fairbanks 8, Cedarville 3

Graham 12, Tecumseh 1: G: Traylor 2-3 2B 4 RBI, Reisinger 1-1 RBI.

Greeneview 8, Triad 1

Greenwood (KY) 3, McNicholas 0

Jonathan Alder 11, Northwestern 1

Kenton Ridge 2, Springfield Shawnee 0

Lakota West 7, Middletown 4: LW: Green 1-2 2 RBI, Meade-Moss 1-3 RBI, Smith 1-4 2 RBI.

Lehman Catholic 8, Covington 1

London 4, Indian Lake 0

Mason 11, Hamilton 1

Miami East 7, Riverside 1

Miamisburg 6, Wayne 5: M: Oskanski 1-2 RBI, Trent 1-2 RBI, Trupp 1-1 RBI.

North Union 6, Ridgemont 5

Oak Hills 1, Fairfield 0

Piqua 14, Xenia 2: P: Shawler 2-3 2 2B 3 RBI, Laughman 3 RBI, Mason 2-3 2 RBI.

Southeastern 11, Northeastern 0

Springboro 15, Beavercreek 1

Tippecanoe 10, West Carrollton 0: T: Eckert 2-2 2 RBI, Muhlenkamp 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Liskey 1-1 RBI.

Tri-County North 9, Fairlawn 3

Troy 9, Fairborn 5: F: Duncan 3-4 2 RBI, Arndts 1-2 RBI, Davis 1-3 RBI.

West Jefferson 10, Catholic Central 0

Thursday’s Results

Covington 15, Milton-Union 0: C: Denson 1-4 3 RBI, Humphrey 1-1 3 RBI, Owens 3-3 2 RBI.

DeSales (KY) 13, Dayton Christian 0

Tecumseh 9, London 8: T: Olinger 3-4 2 2B RBI, Bush 2-4 2 RBI, Radford 2-3 2B RBI.

Softball

Friday’s Results

Ansonia 14, Twin Valley South 2

Brookville 7, Tri County North 5: B: Eagle 2-3 2 RBI.

Centerville 11, Springfield 1

Covington 13, Lehman Catholic 4

Eaton 6, Arcanum 3

Fairbanks 18, Cedarville 0

Greeneview 16, Triad 13

Greenville 7, Stebbins 0

Greenville 13, Stebbins 2: S: Goparh 1-3 2B RBI, Taylor 1-3 2B RBI.

Indian Lake 8, London 3

Jonathan Alder 10, Northwestern 2

Mason 6, Lakota West 5

Mechanicsburg 11, Greenon 0: M: DeLong 2-3 3B RBI, Sartin W 7 K, 2-2 2B RBI, Forrest 1-2 RBI.

Miami East 17, Riverside 7

Miamisburg 17, Wayne 0

North Union 11, Urbana 0

Oak Hills 15, Middletown 3

Preble Shawnee 19, Trotwood Madison 0

Southeastern 17, Northeastern 1

Springboro 6, Beavercreek 5: S: Gardner 1-2 2 RBI, Miller 2-4 2 RBI.

Springfield Shawnee 7, Kenton Ridge 2: SS: Trimmer W 3 K, 2-4 2 RBI, Simpson 2-3 2 2B, Greene 1-3 2 RBI. KR: Cammon 1-3 3B 2 RBI.

Tecumseh 6, Graham 4: T: Beard 3-4 3B 3 RBI, Matthews 4-4 2B RBI, Adams 1-3 2 RBI. G: May 1-3 2 RBI.

Troy 10, Fairborn 0: T: King W 5 K.

West Jessamine (KY) 10, Franklin 2: F: Brooks 1-3 RBI, Zehring 1-3 3B RBI.

West Liberty-Salem 6, Madison Plains 4

Thursday’s Results

Carlisle 4, Friendship/Scio (NY) 0

Carlisle 10, Poca (WV) 9

Covington 14, Milton-Union 6: C: Foutz 2-4 2B 4 RBI, Johnson 4-5 2 2B 3B 2 RBI, Burns 2-5 HR RBI.

Boys Tennis

Friday’s Results

Centerville 4, Tippecanoe 1: Galbreth (C) d. Von Krosigk, 6-1 7-5; Davis (T) d. Rola, 6-2 3-6 6-4; Edwards (C) d. Darner, 6-1 6-2; Hardie/Krause (C) d. List/Vonderheide, 6-3 6-4; Wooton/Khachane (C) d. Hoover/Blake, 7-6 2-6 6-2.

Chaminade Julienne 4, Fairmont 1: Frank (CJ) d. Lehman 6-0 7-6; Wendling (CJ) d. Brandt 6-1 6-2; Weatherspoon (CJ) d. Keeton 6-2 6-3; Hofstetter/Caldwell (CJ) d. Franklin/Moore 6-1 6-1; Gahris/Hoffman (F) d. Jones/Grilliot 3-6 7-5 10-4.

Boys Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Beavercreek 3, Fairmont 0

