H.S. Results 4/4

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Thursday’s Results
Covington 15, Milton-Union 0: C: Denson 1-4 3 RBI, Humphrey 1-1 3 RBI, Owens 3-3 2 RBI.
DeSales (KY) 13, Dayton Christian 0
Tecumseh 9, London 8: T: Olinger 3-4 2 2B RBI, Bush 2-4 2 RBI, Radford 2-3 2B RBI.
Wednesday’s Results
Bellbrook 3, Edgewood 2
Brookville 6, Bath County (KY) 1: Br: Chambers 3-4 2B RBI, Fullenkamp 3-4 2B 3B 2 RBI, Trent 2-3 2B RBI.
Butler 20, Sidney 0
Centerville 11, Springfield 0: C: Adkins 1-3 HR 2 RBI, Kent 2-3 HR RBI, Miller 1-5 2 RBI.
Dayton Christian 12, Louisville Christian (KY) 2: DC: Thoma 2-3 2B 3B, Orth 1-2 2B.
Fairmont 10, Northmont 4: F: Lanning 1-2 2 RBI, Ledbetter 1-3 2 RBI, Slifer 1-3 2 RBI. N: Lupton 2-4 2B RBI, Lykins 1-3 RBI.
Graham 12, Benjamin Logan 1: BL: Horney 2-2 2B RBI.
North Union 2, Indian Lake 1
Piqua 8, Xenia 7: X: Siebel 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Newell 2-3 2 RBI.
Springboro 2, Beavercreek 1: S: Gardner 1-2 RBI, Veletean 2-2 2B, Cane RBI.
Tippecanoe 14, West Carrollton 2: T: Zumwalt 2-4 2B 4 RBI, Schultz 2-4 2 RBI, Jackson W 8 K.
Softball
Thursday’s Results
Carlisle 4, Friendship/Scio (NY) 0
Carlisle 10, Poca (WV) 9
Covington 14, Milton-Union 6: C: Foutz 2-4 2B 4 RBI, Johnson 4-5 2 2B 3B 2 RBI, Burns 2-5 HR RBI.
Wednesday’s Results
Brookville 11, Bethel 1: Br: Burton W 5 K, 2-4 2B 4 RBI, Holp 4-4 RBI, Davidson 1-3 RBI.
Fairbanks 11, West Liberty-Salem 1
Indian Lake 9, North Union 1
Paducah (KY) 10, Franklin 0
Tecumseh 10, London 6: T: Accurso 5-5 4 2B 3B 2 RBI, Hill W 2 K, 1-2 3 RBI, Matthews 3-4 2 2B 2 RBI.
Boys Volleyball
Thursday’s Results
Beavercreek 3, Fairmont 0
