H.S. Results 2/16: Carroll coach Cogan logs win No. 400

Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Alter 52, Badin 36: A: Conner 15, Brand 13, Greer 12.

Arcanum 53, Newton 40

Bethel 53, Riverside 52: R: Stotler 18, Orsborne 12. B: Ahrens 19, Halleg 13, Staton 10.

Botkins 52, Anna 37

Bradford 68, Twin Valley South 64

Brookville 81, Milton Union 54: B: Crabtree 21, Wood 17, Smart 13. MU: Lovin 15, Schaurer 11.

Carroll 45, Chaminade Julienne 38: CJ: Cartwright 15. Ca: Seymour 15, Perkins 10.

Dayton Christian 52, Miami Valley 44: DC: Edgerton 19.

Delphos St. John’s 70, Coldwater 67: DSJ: Elwer 40. C: Blockberger 24.

Dixie 72, Mississinawa Valley 46: D: Marker 23, Huffman 22, Emrick 13.

Fairmont 55, Beavercreek 49

Fort Recovery 39, New Knoxville 34

Franklin Monroe 65, National Trail 53

Hamilton 56, Lakota West 45: H: Holden 14, Tillery 11.

Indian Lake 73, North Union 62

Jackson Center 53, Houston 26

Kenton Ridge 57, Tecumseh 43

Legacy Christian 47, Yellow Springs 27

Marion Local 56, Versailles 43: ML: Knapke 16, Kremer 16. V: Watren 18, Griesdorn 12.

Minster 46, New Bremen 44

Northmont 67, Springfield 52

Oak Hills 56, Mason 38

Preble Shawnee 49, Tri-Village 35: PS: Shrout 14.

Princeton 46, Fairfield 41: F: Davids 12, Coney 10, Ingram 10.

Russia 68, Fort Loramie 31

Sidney 63, Greenville 48: S: Steele 24.

Springboro 73, Miamisburg 68, OT: M: Hoerner 24, Dunaway 18, Wharton 12, Osmanski 11.

St. Henry 57, Parkway 50

St. Marys 65, Lima Bath 56, 2OT

Stivers 70, Northridge 37

Sycamore 45, Lakota East 40: LE: Perry 19.

Tippecanoe 61, Butler 38: T: Smith 19, Sivon 13, Bailey 13.

Troy Christian 59, Covington 45: TC: Penrod 25, Rupnik 16.

Urbana 61, Jonathan Alder 52

Wayne 72, Centerville 63, OT

Thursday’s Results

Boone County (KY) 63, McNicholas 60

Stebbins 57, West Carrollton 55, OT

Triad 64, Greenon 61: G: Bowman 27, Turner 19. T: Bailey 22, Thompson 11, Thomas 11.

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Milford 40, Oak Hills 36

Seton 45, Mt. Healthy 32

Walnut Hills 58, Fairfield 49

Winton Woods 53, Ursuline 15

Division II

Tecumseh 50, Ben Logan 49

Division III

Cin. Country Day 67, North College Hill 5

Seven Hills 61, Clermont Northeastern 49

Middletown Madison 43, Arcanum 40

Milton-Union 57, Anna 52: MU: Brumbaugh 33, Berberich 16.

Houston 57, Dixie 35

West Liberty-Salem 43, Triad 22

Girls Bowling

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division II

At RollHouse

Qualifying Teams: Graham 3583; Versailles 3502; Greenon 3337; Fort Loramie 3336; Kenton Ridge 3312; Northwestern 3258; Urbana 3176; Southeastern 3171; Indian Lake 3133; Emmanuel Christian 2991; West Liberty-Salem 2964; Ansonia 2866.

At RollHouse

Qualifying Teams: Norwood 2670; Reading 2661; Roger Bacon 2643; Cin. Christian 2604; Middletown Christian 2554.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.