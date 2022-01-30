Updated, 3-bedroom tri-level set on 1.85 acres

Caption The rear of the house has two exterior doors, one leading to a concrete patio and the other to a wood deck with railing. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Caption The rear of the house has two exterior doors, one leading to a concrete patio and the other to a wood deck with railing. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The kitchen features granite countertops, a pantry and breakfast bar, a ceiling fan and decorative pendant lights. A sliding glass door leads to the back patio.

Also open to the kitchen is an additional family room with a distressed wood wall, built-in shelving and two ceiling fans.

A sliding barn door closes off an additional family/rec room area with ceiling lights, a bar, neutral carpet, a half bath and an exterior door leading out to a wood deck in the back yard.

Stairs off the kitchen lead to the second level with a full bath that includes a shower/tub combination, updated vanity and tile flooring. The main bedroom is also on this level and features neutral carpet, a ceiling fan and a distressed barnwood accent wall. There is a double closet in this room as well.

Two additional bedrooms are on this level with neutral carpeting and ceiling fans.

Caption Behind the home is a new six-car, detached, 40-by-64-foot garage/barn with floor heating system, epoxy floor coating, 200-amp electric, 16-foot ceilings and a 14-foot oversized door. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Caption Behind the home is a new six-car, detached, 40-by-64-foot garage/barn with floor heating system, epoxy floor coating, 200-amp electric, 16-foot ceilings and a 14-foot oversized door. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The lower level is accessed by carpeted stairs leading down from the main floor. This area is finished with neutral carpet, egress windows and a chair rail height shelf. There are two storage closets on this level and a full bathroom with shower/tub combination and a wood access wall with built-in shelf.

The laundry room is also on this level and includes washer and dryer and some built in shelves.

Behind the home is a new six-car, detached, 40-by-64-foot garage/barn with floor heating system, epoxy floor coating, 200-amp electric, 16-foot ceilings and a 14-foot oversized door. There is also a half bath and a covered side porch with double ceiling fans and a storage shed.

7800 Troy Road, Springfield

Price: $389,000

Directions: Right on Ohio 334 W, left on U.S. 68 S Ohio 41 exit Right onto Ohio 41 N/Ohio 41 N/Troy Rd Follow Ohio 41 N/Ohio 41 N. Destination will be on the right

Highlights: 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, about 2,060 sq. ft., 1.85 acres, Open concept with several family/great room options, updated kitchen with newer stainless appliances, new concrete driveway extension leading back to extra-large out building with 6 parking spaces, updated water heater and softener in 2018, 6-panel doors throughout, whole-house generator, two full baths and two half baths

For more details

Jeff Horne and Brock Bowen

Coldwell Banker Heritage Roediger

937-390-6000

brockbowen@rocketmail.com