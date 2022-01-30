Updated, 3-bedroom tri-level set on 1.85 acres

Feature Home
7800 Troy Road, Springfield
This vinyl-sided tri-level was originally built in 2004 and has many updates. Situated on nearly a 2-acre lot, the home is listed for $389,000 and is in the Northwestern School District.
A wrap-around asphalt driveway leads to a concrete extension, which continues to the rear of the home and to the detached garage/barn. The front entry has a wood deck floor and is covered with porch railings.
The front door has an oval decorative window and leads to the great room/formal dining room with refinished hardwood flooring, a decorative chandelier and a coat closet. This room is open to the kitchen with updated stainless appliances, including a range, French door refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. There is also a tile backsplash and stainless double sink.
The kitchen features granite countertops, a pantry and breakfast bar, a ceiling fan and decorative pendant lights. A sliding glass door leads to the back patio.
Also open to the kitchen is an additional family room with a distressed wood wall, built-in shelving and two ceiling fans.
A sliding barn door closes off an additional family/rec room area with ceiling lights, a bar, neutral carpet, a half bath and an exterior door leading out to a wood deck in the back yard.
Stairs off the kitchen lead to the second level with a full bath that includes a shower/tub combination, updated vanity and tile flooring. The main bedroom is also on this level and features neutral carpet, a ceiling fan and a distressed barnwood accent wall. There is a double closet in this room as well.
Two additional bedrooms are on this level with neutral carpeting and ceiling fans.
The lower level is accessed by carpeted stairs leading down from the main floor. This area is finished with neutral carpet, egress windows and a chair rail height shelf. There are two storage closets on this level and a full bathroom with shower/tub combination and a wood access wall with built-in shelf.
The laundry room is also on this level and includes washer and dryer and some built in shelves.
Behind the home is a new six-car, detached, 40-by-64-foot garage/barn with floor heating system, epoxy floor coating, 200-amp electric, 16-foot ceilings and a 14-foot oversized door. There is also a half bath and a covered side porch with double ceiling fans and a storage shed.
Price: $389,000
Directions: Right on Ohio 334 W, left on U.S. 68 S Ohio 41 exit Right onto Ohio 41 N/Ohio 41 N/Troy Rd Follow Ohio 41 N/Ohio 41 N. Destination will be on the right
Highlights: 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, about 2,060 sq. ft., 1.85 acres, Open concept with several family/great room options, updated kitchen with newer stainless appliances, new concrete driveway extension leading back to extra-large out building with 6 parking spaces, updated water heater and softener in 2018, 6-panel doors throughout, whole-house generator, two full baths and two half baths
For more details
Jeff Horne and Brock Bowen
Coldwell Banker Heritage Roediger
937-390-6000
