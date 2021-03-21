Updated 2-story features covered porch, 3-season room

To the left of the entry is a dining room, also with hardwood flooring and a chandelier. To the right is a formal living room, featuring the same newer hardwood flooring and two front windows.

The dining room connects to the galley-style kitchen with a built-in range, dishwasher and microwave. It features solid-surface countertops, newer tile flooring and backsplash. There is also a double-door pantry and refrigerator.

The kitchen also connects to the family room, which is at the end of the entry. It features a ceiling fan and gas fireplace as well as newer carpet. There is a built-in butler’s pantry connecting the kitchen to family room.

At the back of the house is a newer three-season sunroom with wood ceiling and ceiling fan. It overlooks the backyard. A half bath is also on the first level.

The stairs to the upper level are located just inside the door that leads to the two-car, attached garage. There are three bedrooms on the second level plus a bonus room that could easily be a home office, fourth bedroom or even a second family room. The space includes a ceiling fan.

There are two bathrooms upstairs that have both been recently remodeled, including the main bath with a walk-in shower. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and closets. A railing overlooks the two-story entry from the second floor.

A driveway with an additional area for parking leads to the attached garage. There is also a 24-by-24-foot, detached outbuilding with room for two additional cars or a workshop. This building has its own separate 100-amp electrical service, an overhead door with an opener and concrete floors.

A concrete walk leads from the back of the house to the detached, vinyl sided outbuilding. There is a firepit in the back yard as well as many mature trees.

Updates include new composite decking on the back of the house, a new roof on both the house and detached garage, a newer well pump and window blinds.

195 N. Tecumseh Rd., Springfield

Price: $299,900

Directions: From New Carlisle Pike, south on N. Tecumseh. Home is on corner.

Highlights: 3 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths, about 1,950 square feet, attached, 2-car garage, newer hardwood and tile flooring, formal living room and dining rooms, 3-season sunroom, upstairs bonus room, freshly painted throughout, 1.79-acre lot with outbuilding that could be a 2-car garage

