Restored downtown mansion has 3 floors of living space

To the right of the entry is the living room with hardwood flooring. This room has three front windows and a built-in nook with curved top.

Connected to the living room is an additional living area with a decorative fireplace (inoperable), hardwood flooring and a ceiling light fixture. Another room, that could be a bedroom or dining area, is open to this room with a second decorative fireplace and bay window.

Down the hallway on the first floor is the kitchen with updated appliances, including a range, dishwasher and refrigerator and solid-surface countertops. The kitchen has ceramic-tile flooring and wood cabinets as well as recessed ceiling lighting. There is an inoperable fireplace in this room as well.

The rear of the home has a large open addition that could be used as a meeting/gathering place or for recreation. The back has a concrete parking area that extends to the end of the lot.

To the left of the entry is another room with French doors that could be a bedroom or office with wood flooring and wide wood molding. This room also has a bay window overlooking the front porch.

A laundry room with vinyl flooring, ceiling light and washer and dryer is on the first floor, and there is also a full bath with ceramic tile, vanity and tub/shower combination.

Carpeted stairs lead from the entry to the second floor and additional bedrooms and bathrooms. All bedrooms have neutral carpeting, wide wood moldings and ceiling light fixtures.

The largest bedroom has double closets and an ensuite bath, with ceramic-tile flooring, walk-in shower with glass doors, updated vanity and linen closet. There is an inoperable decorative fireplace in this room.

There is a hall bathroom on the second level with a tub/shower combination, tile flooring and updated vanity.

The third level has two additional full updated baths — one with ceramic-tile flooring, tiled tub/shower combination and vanity. The second has hardwood flooring, a new tub/shower combination and updated vanity. The bedrooms on this level have renewed hardwood flooring, and the hall is carpeted.

Also on the third level is a second kitchen with refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. It has hardwood flooring and newer wood cabinets and solid-surface countertops.

The is also an oversized finished attic room with open space and separate rooms that can be used as additional bedrooms. An additional full bath is located in this attic space with vinyl-tile flooring and a walk-in shower as well as updated vanity.

The house also has an unfinished, full basement with rooms for additional storage.

There is a large addition on the back of the house that has an open room with tile flooring that could be used as a recreation area or gathering place. The rear of the home has been used for parking so has a complete concrete pad.

Updates include a new roofing system and refinished hardwood flooring, original to the home.

926 N. Fountain Ave. Springfield

Price: $499,900

Directions: Ohio 72 to left on E. Cecil Street to left on N. Fountain

Highlights: Restored, historic brick home, 10 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, about 6,860 sq. ft., .29-acre lot, refinished, original, hardwood flooring, open gathering space addition in the rear, multiple living areas, two full kitchens, all bathrooms updated, roof access and fire escapes, back door leads to concrete parking pad, updates include carpeting, paint and flooring as well as roof

For more details

Arthur Solomon

Coldwell Banker Heritage Springfield

937-631-5562

Arthur.solomon@coldwellbanker.com