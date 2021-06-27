Flooring, doors, hardware among ranch’s recent updates

The living room is open to a kitchen with new cabinetry and also to a dining area with chandelier and a family room with a wood-burning fireplace. A brick hearth extends over the entire wall. There is also a skylight and recessed lighting near the fireplace. French double doors lead to the backyard from the family room.

The kitchen and breakfast areas also have a skylight, and the kitchen is updated with freshly painted cabinets, a microwave, range, open shelving an additional skylight and hardwood flooring.

Off the living room is a hallway leading to the three bedrooms. The largest bedroom has new laminate flooring, a ceiling fan and is connected to one bath with double vanities and newer tub/shower combination, and tile floor. The two additional bedrooms feature new carpet and ceiling fans.

The second bath has a single-sink wood vanity with new fixtures and a marble top. This bathroom also has a tile floor and walk-in shower with tile walls and waterfall showerhead. The home also has a HVAC and laundry room off the kitchen. A new water heater was installed in 2021.

The back yard features a concrete patio off the family room and is fully fenced. There is also a storage shed beside the home.

The oversized garage has a newer door (2021) and extra space for storage.

Other updates to the home include new electric service (2018) as well as new shower doors and gutters.

5320 W. Ridgewood Road, Springfield

Price $197,500

Details: Brick ranch, about 1,670 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Northeastern School District, updated laminate flooring throughout most of home, new carpet in two bedrooms, home mostly all updated with fresh paint and fixtures, multiple skylights, fenced backyard and storage shed, wood-burning fireplace, 2-car garage

Directions: Derr Road to Moorefield to north on W. Ridgewood Road

Realtor info: Brent Parke Real Estate II, Inc.

brent@realestate2.com

937-206-5173