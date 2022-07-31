Cape Cod-style home on 1.5 acres has backyard oasis

Open to the great room is the eat-in kitchen with recessed lighting, wood cabinets, stainless appliances, including refrigerator, double wall ovens, microwave and dishwasher. There is a cooktop in the island, and all countertops are granite.

This area has wood flooring, a decorative ceiling light, an exterior door leading to the back yard. There is also a pantry.

A bonus room – with bay windows, built-in shelving, a vaulted ceiling and a ceiling fan – is currently being used as a den. There is neutral carpeting in this room as well.

The first-floor home office has neutral carpeting, vaulted ceilings and a ceiling fan. It has double French doors.

A hallway with wood flooring leads from the entry way back to the first-floor main bedroom. This room has neutral carpeting, dual walk-in closets and an ensuite bathroom with double vanities and a walk-in shower.

The rear of the home is also heavily wooded, has raised garden beds, 2 sheds, an above-ground pool with deck and oversized concrete patio. There is also a professionally designed play area.

There is also a mud room and half bath on the first floor, both with wood flooring. There is a laundry room off the kitchen with wood cabinets, a sink and crafting area, wood flooring and built-in drop-down ironing board.

A staircase with neutral carpet and wood railings leads from the entry up to the second floor. This level has three bedrooms and a full bath. All bedrooms have neutral carpeting and ceiling fans. The bathroom has a double vanity and wood flooring as well as a tub/shower combination.

The heavily wooded back yard has an above-ground pool with surrounding patio/deck, easily accessible from the kitchen. The back of the home also has a covered patio with ceiling fans, an extended wooden deck and concrete patio area. There is also a professionally designed mulched play area at the rear of the lot.

On the property is a bonus outbuilding with a full, covered front porch. There is a main rec room area with recessed lighting, a stone fireplace with gas stove insert and wood-paneled flooring. There is also carpet in part of this room and a half bath in this building.

Included with the sale are two yard sheds, a whole-house audio system, a surveillance system, solar panels and raised garden beds. The home has geo-thermal heating. It has a full, unfinished basement.

4952 Mills Road, Springfield

Price: $698,700

Directions: I-70 to Ohio 72 S. left on E. Possum Road, right on Selma Pike, right on Mills Road

Highlights: 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 half baths, about 3,490 sq. ft., 1.5-acre lot, office outbuilding, solar panels and professional landscaped areas, first-floor main bedroom suite with bath, wood flooring, wood cabinets, granite countertops and stainless appliances, including wall ovens and a cooktop, above-ground pool partially built-in sloped area, wood deck, covered patio, attached 3-car garage, 2 sheds

For more details

Lori Kempton

Plum Tree Realty

513-280-0360

sold4yu@gmail.com