Cape Cod-style home has 3rd bedroom on second floor

Off the entry and great room is a small bedroom that could be used as an office or playroom. It has hardwood flooring and a closet. One wall is open at the top overlooking the entry.

There is a rounded doorway at the back of the living room that leads to the kitchen with hardwood flooring and decorative ceiling light. There is a solid-surface countertop, double sink, painted cabinets, refrigerator, range and microwave.

At the end of the kitchen is an open eat-in area with an additional ceiling light and a sliding glass door leading to the backyard deck.

Caption The back yard is fully surrounded by a privacy fence, has a wood deck off the kitchen breakfast area and a patio. There is access to the detached, 1-car garage at the rear of the yard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Caption The back yard is fully surrounded by a privacy fence, has a wood deck off the kitchen breakfast area and a patio. There is access to the detached, 1-car garage at the rear of the yard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Another open doorway off the living room leads back to the two bedrooms and full bath. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans and neutral carpet as well as walk-in closets.

The updated bath has vinyl tile, vanity with sink, built-in cabinets and a tub/shower combination. There are built-in cabinets for linens outside of the bathroom.

A staircase off the living room leads to the second-floor third bedroom. It has carpeting and a closet.

The full basement was completely waterproofed in 2020 with a new sump pump added. There is room for storage and a laundry area with washer and dryer. The stairs leading to the basement from the kitchen are carpeted.

The back yard features a wood deck with railings and wood steps down to a concrete patio. There is a full privacy fence surrounding the back yard and a concrete walk leading to a door and a detached, one-car garage. Access to the garage is via a driveway next to the home.

370 S. Arlington Avenue, Springfield

Price: $129,000

Directions: East on Lexington Ave from S Belmont to S Arlington, go north on S Arlington Ave

Highlights: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, about 1,580 sq. ft., 0.2 acres, original hardwood flooring, freshly painted, new sliding glass door off kitchen, newer kitchen appliances, second-floor carpeted bedroom, ceiling fans, decorative fireplace, wrap-around porch, privacy fence, detached 1-car garage, wood deck, waterproofed basement.

For more details

Doug Nave

Coldwell Banker Heritage

Doug.nave@coldwellbanker.com

937-360-0497