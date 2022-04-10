springfield-news-sun logo
Cape Cod-style home has 3rd bedroom on second floor

The 3-bedroom Cape Cod-style home features a wrap-around porch with a half wall all around. The home has a freshly waterproofed basement. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Homes
By Beth Anspach, Contributing Writer
1 hour ago
Full basement waterproofed in 2020; new sump pump added

Feature home

370 S. Arlington Ave., Springfield

Originally built in 1909, this brick-and-stone, Cape Cod-style home features three bedrooms, one full bath and a recently waterproofed basement. Listed for $129,000, the home in the Springfield local school district.

A concrete walk leads to steps up to a covered, wrap-around front porch. The porch has a wood floor and ceiling and is surrounded by a half wall. The wood front door is covered by a storm door and has a decorative oval window.

The entry way has hardwood flooring and enters into the living room with wood-burning (inoperable) fireplace with brick hearth and surround, recessed ceiling lighting and neutral carpeting.

Off the entry and great room is a small bedroom that could be used as an office or playroom. It has hardwood flooring and a closet. One wall is open at the top overlooking the entry.

There is a rounded doorway at the back of the living room that leads to the kitchen with hardwood flooring and decorative ceiling light. There is a solid-surface countertop, double sink, painted cabinets, refrigerator, range and microwave.

At the end of the kitchen is an open eat-in area with an additional ceiling light and a sliding glass door leading to the backyard deck.

The back yard is fully surrounded by a privacy fence, has a wood deck off the kitchen breakfast area and a patio. There is access to the detached, 1-car garage at the rear of the yard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Another open doorway off the living room leads back to the two bedrooms and full bath. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans and neutral carpet as well as walk-in closets.

The updated bath has vinyl tile, vanity with sink, built-in cabinets and a tub/shower combination. There are built-in cabinets for linens outside of the bathroom.

A staircase off the living room leads to the second-floor third bedroom. It has carpeting and a closet.

The full basement was completely waterproofed in 2020 with a new sump pump added. There is room for storage and a laundry area with washer and dryer. The stairs leading to the basement from the kitchen are carpeted.

The back yard features a wood deck with railings and wood steps down to a concrete patio. There is a full privacy fence surrounding the back yard and a concrete walk leading to a door and a detached, one-car garage. Access to the garage is via a driveway next to the home.

370 S. Arlington Avenue, Springfield

Price: $129,000

Directions: East on Lexington Ave from S Belmont to S Arlington, go north on S Arlington Ave

Highlights: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, about 1,580 sq. ft., 0.2 acres, original hardwood flooring, freshly painted, new sliding glass door off kitchen, newer kitchen appliances, second-floor carpeted bedroom, ceiling fans, decorative fireplace, wrap-around porch, privacy fence, detached 1-car garage, wood deck, waterproofed basement.

For more details

Doug Nave

Coldwell Banker Heritage

Doug.nave@coldwellbanker.com

937-360-0497

