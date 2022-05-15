Brick ranch on .53 acres has tree-lined back

The dining room has a chandelier and a sliding glass door leading to the back patio. The flooring here and into the connected family room is laminate.

There is a half wall separating the dining room from the kitchen area. A breakfast area with Tiffany-style chandelier is directly on the other side of this wall. The kitchen has tile flooring, white cabinets, solid surface countertops, a range, dishwasher, built-in microwave, refrigerator and pantry. There is a laundry area behind a door off the kitchen with built-in cabinets.

The family room has laminate flooring, a gas fireplace with brick surround and hearth and wood mantle. There is also recessed lighting over the fireplace. Another sliding glass door leads to the back patio from this room. There is also a half bath nearby with a pedestal sink and vinyl flooring.

There are three bedrooms down a hallway. The main bedroom has neutral carpeting and an ensuite bath with double vanity, lighted oversized mirror, double sliding door closets, carpeting and a walk-in shower with glass door.

The second and third bedrooms have neutral carpeting and window coverings, as well as closets with double bi-fold doors. There is another full bath with tile flooring, an oversized vanity with lighted mirror, tub/shower combination and tile halfway up the wall.

The back yard is open, and there is a concrete patio off the family room and dining room. The lot is tree lined and includes a shed.

1046 Lisa Court, Springfield

Price: $310,000

Directions: Upper Valley Pike to Baker Road Turn Right on St. Paris Pike Turn left on Edenwood Dr Turn Right on Lisa Ct.

Highlights: 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 half baths, about 2,090 square feet, .53 acres, all-brick ranch with natural light and neutral carpeting, woods and stream at rear of home, front courtyard, open kitchen, dining and family room areas, formal living room, main bedroom with ensuite bath, gas fireplace with brick surround, updated flooring in some rooms.

