4-bedroom, quad-level home significantly renovated

1631 Moorlands Drive, Springfield
This brick-and-aluminum-sided, quad-level home in the Possum Woods subdivision offers about 2,520 square feet of living space and is listed for $299,900.
Originally built in 1964, the home has been renovated and is in the Clark-Shawnee Local School District.
A stamped concrete drive leads to the side-entry, two-car garage, and a walkway from the driveway leads to the covered front porch.
The front door opens into the entry with vinyl flooring and steps leading up to the great room on the left. The great room features updated neutral carpeting, recessed ceiling lights, a brick accent wall with electric decorative fireplace feature and a wood mantel.
Open to the great room is a dining area with a decorative chandelier. A doorway leads from the dining area to the renovated kitchen with vinyl flooring, granite countertops and stainless appliances, including refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher.
Updated white cabinets and track ceiling lights as well as a double stainless sink round out the kitchen area. There is also an eat-in area with a decorative ceiling fixture. There is an exterior door from the kitchen to the back yard and another door leading back to the great room.
To the right of the front entry is a carpeted living room with another a decorative fireplace. This room features a circular window as well as a picture window.
A hallway leads from the living room to the first full bath and one bedroom. The bathroom features vinyl flooring, an updated vanity and mirror, wainscotting and a semicircular walk-in shower. The bedroom on this level features updated neutral carpeting, double closets and a ceiling fan. There is also a hall closet on this level.
From the great room is set of carpeted steps leading to the second level with three bedrooms and two additional full baths. The hall bath features vinyl flooring, an updated double vanity and mirror, and tub/shower combination.
On this level is the main bedroom suite with attached bathroom. The bedroom has neutral carpeting, a ceiling fan and walk-in closet. The suite’s bath has an updated vanity, vinyl flooring and a walk-in shower with glass doors.
The basement features a finished recreation room with vinyl flooring, a brick accent wall with electric fireplace with heat and recessed ceiling lights. A door from this room leads to the unfinished portion with room for storage and updated HVAC.
The attached garage is oversized and has an opener. The back patio is stamped with a partial wood privacy fence. There is also a yard barn in the back yard, which is lined with several mature trees.
Price: $299,900
Directions: W. Possum Rd to Moorland Drive
Highlights: Renovated home with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, about 2,520 sq. ft., .53-acre lot, neutral carpeting and vinyl flooring throughout, new stainless appliances in kitchen, new Shaker-style cabinets, 6-panel doors and bronze hardware, electric fireplace inserts with heat in three rooms, LED recessed lighting, updated electric panel, boiler, well pump, water heater, water softener, entire house freshly painted, new garage floor coating, new opener, stamped concrete driveway and patio
For more details
Eric Tackett
Roost Real Estate Company
937-287-4000
