4-bedroom, quad-level home significantly renovated

The front door opens into the entry with vinyl flooring and steps leading up to the great room on the left. The great room features updated neutral carpeting, recessed ceiling lights, a brick accent wall with electric decorative fireplace feature and a wood mantel.

Open to the great room is a dining area with a decorative chandelier. A doorway leads from the dining area to the renovated kitchen with vinyl flooring, granite countertops and stainless appliances, including refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher.

Caption The rear of the property has a stamped concrete patio, partial privacy fence and yard barn. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Caption The rear of the property has a stamped concrete patio, partial privacy fence and yard barn. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Updated white cabinets and track ceiling lights as well as a double stainless sink round out the kitchen area. There is also an eat-in area with a decorative ceiling fixture. There is an exterior door from the kitchen to the back yard and another door leading back to the great room.

To the right of the front entry is a carpeted living room with another a decorative fireplace. This room features a circular window as well as a picture window.

A hallway leads from the living room to the first full bath and one bedroom. The bathroom features vinyl flooring, an updated vanity and mirror, wainscotting and a semicircular walk-in shower. The bedroom on this level features updated neutral carpeting, double closets and a ceiling fan. There is also a hall closet on this level.

From the great room is set of carpeted steps leading to the second level with three bedrooms and two additional full baths. The hall bath features vinyl flooring, an updated double vanity and mirror, and tub/shower combination.

On this level is the main bedroom suite with attached bathroom. The bedroom has neutral carpeting, a ceiling fan and walk-in closet. The suite’s bath has an updated vanity, vinyl flooring and a walk-in shower with glass doors.

The basement features a finished recreation room with vinyl flooring, a brick accent wall with electric fireplace with heat and recessed ceiling lights. A door from this room leads to the unfinished portion with room for storage and updated HVAC.

The attached garage is oversized and has an opener. The back patio is stamped with a partial wood privacy fence. There is also a yard barn in the back yard, which is lined with several mature trees.

631 Moorlands Drive, Springfield

Price: $299,900

Directions: W. Possum Rd to Moorland Drive

Highlights: Renovated home with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, about 2,520 sq. ft., .53-acre lot, neutral carpeting and vinyl flooring throughout, new stainless appliances in kitchen, new Shaker-style cabinets, 6-panel doors and bronze hardware, electric fireplace inserts with heat in three rooms, LED recessed lighting, updated electric panel, boiler, well pump, water heater, water softener, entire house freshly painted, new garage floor coating, new opener, stamped concrete driveway and patio

For more details

Eric Tackett

Roost Real Estate Company

937-287-4000

ericdtackett@gmail.com