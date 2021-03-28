X

3-bedroom ranch includes new roof, A/C system

The front of this 3-bedroom home with about 1,040 sq. ft. of living space features a wood deck with railing. There is a large asphalt driveway connected to a concrete walk leading to the front. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
The front of this 3-bedroom home with about 1,040 sq. ft. of living space features a wood deck with railing. There is a large asphalt driveway connected to a concrete walk leading to the front. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Homes | 1 hour ago
By Beth Anspach, Contributing writer
Large drive allows plenty of space for parking

HOUSE FEATURE

1257 S. Burnett Road, Springfield

This 20-year-old, aluminum-sided modular/manufactured home sits on a quarter-acre lot in Springfield. It has three bedrooms and two baths on a single level with a crawl space and offers 1,040 square feet.

A concrete walkway leads to the front entrance with its wood deck with railing. There is a storm door, and the front door opens into the carpeted living room. Laminate flooring enhances the entry.

The 12-by-11-foot kitchen has a ceiling fan, skylight and original cabinetry and includes a built-in range and refrigerator as well as an eat-in area. There are Formica countertops, vinyl flooring and a stainless-steel sink. The kitchen is open to the living room.

All three bedrooms are carpeted, and the largest is set up as a main suite with its own bath. The two additional bedrooms are also carpeted, and there is a second bath nearby. All three bedrooms have ceiling fans and walk-in closets.

The home has a large asphalt driveway for parking and a walkway from the drive to the side of the house. Another exterior door opens into the kitchen.

There is also a utility room with a natural gas furnace, electric water heater and central A/C. The roof and central air conditioning system are both new.

The home is located within walking distance to several large companies. One side of the house backs up to woods, which provides some privacy.

1257 S. Burnett Rd. Springfield

Price: $89,900

Directions: South Burnett Road before Kenton Street

Highlights: About 1,040 sq. ft., Main bedroom suite, 2 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths, new roof and central air conditioning, close to shopping and businesses, skylight, wood deck with rails on front, eat-in kitchen open to living area, crawl space

For more details

Christina Worley,

Real Estate II Inc.

937-284-3450

christieworley@yahoo.com

https://www.realestate2.com/

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.