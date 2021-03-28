3-bedroom ranch includes new roof, A/C system

All three bedrooms are carpeted, and the largest is set up as a main suite with its own bath. The two additional bedrooms are also carpeted, and there is a second bath nearby. All three bedrooms have ceiling fans and walk-in closets.

The home has a large asphalt driveway for parking and a walkway from the drive to the side of the house. Another exterior door opens into the kitchen.

There is also a utility room with a natural gas furnace, electric water heater and central A/C. The roof and central air conditioning system are both new.

The home is located within walking distance to several large companies. One side of the house backs up to woods, which provides some privacy.

1257 S. Burnett Rd. Springfield

Price: $89,900

Directions: South Burnett Road before Kenton Street

Highlights: About 1,040 sq. ft., Main bedroom suite, 2 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths, new roof and central air conditioning, close to shopping and businesses, skylight, wood deck with rails on front, eat-in kitchen open to living area, crawl space

For more details

Christina Worley,

Real Estate II Inc.

937-284-3450

christieworley@yahoo.com

https://www.realestate2.com/