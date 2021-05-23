3-bedroom ranch home is set of 1.57 acres

The formal dining room is open to the kitchen and features a glass chandelier and carpeting.

The carpeted hallway leads to the three main bedrooms, all with hardwood flooring. All have wood trim and large closets. There are also two full baths on this level with vinyl flooring.

A full, unfinished walk-out basement features a wood-burning fireplace. This large space could be finished and has egress windows. There is an exterior door on this level that opens to a concrete patio in the back. Updated HVAC, including a gas furnace and central air, and the laundry area are also in the basement.

The attached, two-car garage is oversized and also has an exterior door leading to the backyard. A 20-by-24-foot outbuilding/detached garage also has a wood-burning stove. All the windows in the home have been updated.

The large lot is lined with trees and backs up to a wooded area with no rear neighbors. There is also a partial fence.

4325 Saint Paris Pike, Springfield

Price: $279,900

Directions: Upper Valley to Saint Paris Pike to address

Highlights: About 1,680 square feet of living space, 1.57-acre lot, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, brick ranch, walk-out basement with egress windows, two-car attached garage, updated vinyl windows and HVAC, hardwood floors in all bedrooms

For more details

Danielle Chapman

(937) 450-7783

daniellerchapman@att.net

Coldwell Banker Heritage