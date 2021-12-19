3-bedroom home features updated kitchen, flooring

Feature Home
545 Washington Ave., Urbana
The one-and-a-half-story, vinyl-sided home at 545 Washington Ave., originally built in 1900, features multiple updates and is located in downtown Urbana.
Listed for $142,500, the three-bedroom home is on .23 acres and offers about 1,440 square feet of living space.
A concrete walk leads to the front stoop with a railing. The front entry door has a decorative glass window. The entry and the majority of the first floor has updated hardwood flooring. Off the entry is the living room with original wide molding around windows and along bottom of walls.
From the living room, an open doorway leads to the kitchen with an eat-in area and a decorative chandelier. The kitchen has tile flooring, wainscotting halfway up the walls in the breakfast area, updated white cabinetry, solid-surface countertops and copper backsplash tiles.
Appliances include a range, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is an exterior door in the kitchen that leads to the back yard.
Rounding out the first floor is a bedroom with hardwood floors and a ceiling fan, an 18-by-7-foot bonus room/study and a utility room. There is a full bath also on this floor with tile flooring, a tub/shower combination and a vanity.
Carpeted stairs lead to the second floor with two tandem bedrooms. One of the bedrooms is 15 feet by 12 feet, and the other is 12 feet by 9 feet. Both have hardwood flooring and ceiling fans.
The home has two detached, two-car garages with openers and a fully fenced backyard and concrete patio. The full, unfinished basement walks out to the backyard.
Price: $142,500
Directions: North on Main Street to Washington Avenue
Highlights: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, about 1,440 sq. ft. of living space, .23-acre lot, updated hardwood flooring, one bedroom on first floor, full bath on main level, utility/laundry room on first floor, updated kitchen with newer appliances and updated cabinetry, tile flooring in bathroom, fenced backyard, walk-out basement, 2 detached garages
For more details
Tim Thomas
937-631-0212
