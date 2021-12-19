Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

3-bedroom home features updated kitchen, flooring

This 3-bedroom, one-and-a-half-story home in Urbana has about 1,440 sq. ft. of living space with an updated kitchen and flooring. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
caption arrowCaption
This 3-bedroom, one-and-a-half-story home in Urbana has about 1,440 sq. ft. of living space with an updated kitchen and flooring. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Homes
By Beth Anspach, Contributing Writer
46 minutes ago
In downtown Urbana, home has 2 detached garages

Feature Home

545 Washington Ave., Urbana

The one-and-a-half-story, vinyl-sided home at 545 Washington Ave., originally built in 1900, features multiple updates and is located in downtown Urbana.

Listed for $142,500, the three-bedroom home is on .23 acres and offers about 1,440 square feet of living space.

A concrete walk leads to the front stoop with a railing. The front entry door has a decorative glass window. The entry and the majority of the first floor has updated hardwood flooring. Off the entry is the living room with original wide molding around windows and along bottom of walls.

From the living room, an open doorway leads to the kitchen with an eat-in area and a decorative chandelier. The kitchen has tile flooring, wainscotting halfway up the walls in the breakfast area, updated white cabinetry, solid-surface countertops and copper backsplash tiles.

Appliances include a range, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is an exterior door in the kitchen that leads to the back yard.

caption arrowCaption
The home has two, detached, 2-car garages and a basement that walks-out to the fenced backyard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The home has two, detached, 2-car garages and a basement that walks-out to the fenced backyard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
caption arrowCaption
The home has two, detached, 2-car garages and a basement that walks-out to the fenced backyard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Rounding out the first floor is a bedroom with hardwood floors and a ceiling fan, an 18-by-7-foot bonus room/study and a utility room. There is a full bath also on this floor with tile flooring, a tub/shower combination and a vanity.

Carpeted stairs lead to the second floor with two tandem bedrooms. One of the bedrooms is 15 feet by 12 feet, and the other is 12 feet by 9 feet. Both have hardwood flooring and ceiling fans.

The home has two detached, two-car garages with openers and a fully fenced backyard and concrete patio. The full, unfinished basement walks out to the backyard.

545 Washington Ave., Urbana

Price: $142,500

Directions: North on Main Street to Washington Avenue

Highlights: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, about 1,440 sq. ft. of living space, .23-acre lot, updated hardwood flooring, one bedroom on first floor, full bath on main level, utility/laundry room on first floor, updated kitchen with newer appliances and updated cabinetry, tile flooring in bathroom, fenced backyard, walk-out basement, 2 detached garages

For more details

Tim Thomas

Real Estate II

937-631-0212

Timothyjthomas14@gmail.com

In Other News
1
Ranch on wooded, 2-acre lot has attached, detached garages
2
Updated brick ranch with 3 bedrooms has modern finishes
3
32 wooded acres surrounds 3-bedroom home
4
2-story includes rec room in full, finished basement
5
Restored Queen Anne-style home retains original character

About the Author

Beth Anspach
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top