3-bedroom home features updated kitchen, flooring

From the living room, an open doorway leads to the kitchen with an eat-in area and a decorative chandelier. The kitchen has tile flooring, wainscotting halfway up the walls in the breakfast area, updated white cabinetry, solid-surface countertops and copper backsplash tiles.

Appliances include a range, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is an exterior door in the kitchen that leads to the back yard.

Caption The home has two, detached, 2-car garages and a basement that walks-out to the fenced backyard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Caption The home has two, detached, 2-car garages and a basement that walks-out to the fenced backyard. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Rounding out the first floor is a bedroom with hardwood floors and a ceiling fan, an 18-by-7-foot bonus room/study and a utility room. There is a full bath also on this floor with tile flooring, a tub/shower combination and a vanity.

Carpeted stairs lead to the second floor with two tandem bedrooms. One of the bedrooms is 15 feet by 12 feet, and the other is 12 feet by 9 feet. Both have hardwood flooring and ceiling fans.

The home has two detached, two-car garages with openers and a fully fenced backyard and concrete patio. The full, unfinished basement walks out to the backyard.

545 Washington Ave., Urbana

Price: $142,500

Directions: North on Main Street to Washington Avenue

Highlights: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, about 1,440 sq. ft. of living space, .23-acre lot, updated hardwood flooring, one bedroom on first floor, full bath on main level, utility/laundry room on first floor, updated kitchen with newer appliances and updated cabinetry, tile flooring in bathroom, fenced backyard, walk-out basement, 2 detached garages

For more details

Tim Thomas

Real Estate II

937-631-0212

Timothyjthomas14@gmail.com