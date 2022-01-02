3-bedroom Cape Cod-style home has enclosed porch

An opening leads to the kitchen with many updates, including granite counters, freshly painted cabinets, vinyl flooring and a new dishwasher. There is a double stainless sink and new faucet. The kitchen also includes a range and double pantry-style cabinets.

There are two bedrooms on the main level and one full bath with updates. The bedrooms have painted hardwood floors and ceiling fans. The main-floor bath has vinyl plank flooring, a tile accent wall and tub/shower combination.

The rear of the home has a fully fenced back yard, storage shed, 1-car detached garage and concrete covered patio.

The entire second level has an oversized bedroom with original painted hardwood flooring.

Off the kitchen is an exterior door leading to the back yard and stairs to the full, unfinished basement with a painted floor and concrete block walls. The basement has a laundry area and a half bath with toilet and sink with vanity. There are some built-in shelves and a storage closet in the basement as well.

The back yard has a full privacy fence, storage shed and firepit. The one-car, detached garage is oversized, has an opener and power and is next to a covered patio that leads to the door off the kitchen. The entire home has been freshly painted, has a new roof, furnace and water lines. The home is available for immediate occupancy.

1015 Beacon St., Springfield

Price: $104,900

Directions: Selma to Kenwood to Beacon

Highlights: 3 bedrooms, 1 ½ bathrooms, about 1,200 sq. ft. of living space, two main-level bedrooms and one upper level, hardwood floors and vinyl flooring, upgraded kitchen with new dishwasher and granite countertops, covered and enclosed front porch, 1-car detached garage, covered concrete patio attached to house, privacy fence, unfinished basement with new half bath and storage space.

For more details

Arthur Solomon

Coldwell Banker Heritage

solomonaa11@yahoo.com

937-631-5562