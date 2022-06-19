2-story sports resort-like back yard with pool, hot tub

Combined Shape Caption The rear yard has an in-ground pool with diving board, covered back deck, privacy fence, pool house and detached, 1-car garage with a workshop and separate apartment. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption The rear yard has an in-ground pool with diving board, covered back deck, privacy fence, pool house and detached, 1-car garage with a workshop and separate apartment. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Inside to the left of the entry is a formal living room with carpet. This room is open to the formal dining room, which includes a decorative chandelier and two windows overlooking the rear yard.

The wood flooring in the entry continues back to the kitchen and family room, as well as into the office den to the right of the entry. The office has a ceiling fan and two windows looking out to the front porch.

The kitchen has white cabinets, solid-surface countertops, recessed lighting, a double stainless sink and appliances, including a gas range, dishwasher and double-door refrigerator with bottom freezer and built-in ice/water dispenser.

There is an island with a bar/prep sink and room for bar stools. A double-door pantry is nearby.

Connected to the kitchen is the breakfast area with a decorative chandelier and exterior doors to the patio. Open to the breakfast area is the family room with a ceiling fan and a wood-burning fireplace with wood surround and mantle.

A laundry room is off the kitchen with cabinets and a laundry sink. A washer and dryer are included in sale. Rounding out the first floor is a half bath with wood flooring and a pedestal sink.

The stairs to the second level are off the entry and are carpeted. There is a decorative chandelier in the two-story entry. Upstairs are four bedrooms, including a main suite. This room is carpeted and has a ceiling fan.

The ensuite bath has tile flooring, a corner garden tub, a vanity, linen closet and a walk-in shower with glass doors.

There are three additional bedrooms and a full bath off the upstairs hall. All bedrooms have carpeting and ceiling fans. The full bath has a skylight, a vanity, tile flooring and a tub-shower combination with glass doors. There is a linen closet in the hallway.

The partially finished basement offers a living room, recreation room, workout room, utility room and a crawl space for additional storage.

The back yard is resort-like with an additional detached, one-car garage that has a finished workshop and apartment. The apartment is above the workshop and includes a kitchenette and full bath. This building is heated by a wood-burning furnace. The bedroom/living area is fully carpeted and has a ceiling fixture.

A covered wood gazebo encloses the hot tub, and the yard is surrounded by a privacy fence. An in-ground pool with a diving board and new cover is off the covered deck, and there is a pool house with a half bath inside. The oversized concrete pool deck extends the area for outdoor furniture.

513 Rockview Drive, Springfield

Price: $539,000

Directions: From Ohio 40/W. National Road turn north on Rockview Drive. Last house on dead-end drive.

Highlights: Professionally landscaped 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths, about 2,870 sq. ft., 1.77 acres, attached, 2-car garage, partially finished basement, formal living and dining rooms and office, family room with wood-burning fireplace, in-ground pool, hot tub in wood gazebo, back wood deck and oversized concrete pool deck, privacy fence, detached garage that includes a workshop and upstairs apartment with kitchenette and full bath, pool house with half bath, full covered front and back porches, hardwood flooring

For more details

Listed by Curtis Mumma

Mumma Realty

937-206-8519

curtis1982@aol.com (agent)