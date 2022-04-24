2-story on wooded lot has finished, walk-out basement

Feature Home
2910 Dogwood Drive, Springfield
This brick two-story is located on a private, wooded lot in the Forest Hills subdivision. Originally built in 1974, the three-bedroom home is listed for $299,900 and is in the Northwestern school district.
The home sits back from the road, surrounded by mature trees. A stone staircase leads from the gravel driveway and detached, two-car garage to the front entry. The front door has sidelights and a transom window and is covered with a storm door. Inside the entry is wood-plank flooring that leads to the wood staircase and living room on the left.
The living room has two windows, chair rail molding and a brick fireplace with wood mantle. To the right of the entry is the dining room with wood flooring and a decorative chandelier. This room is open to the kitchen.
The kitchen has wide, barnwood-plank flooring, an island with a decorative lighting fixture above, and painted cabinets. The electric cooktop is surrounded by a brick that is arched at the top with another lighting fixture. Other appliances include a wall oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. The double stainless sink has a window above and an antique lighting fixture. The countertops are wood with marble on the island.
Credit: AARON LEE
Credit: AARON LEE
A door in the kitchen leads to the four-season room with brick floor, walls of windows and a wood ceiling. This room has a ceiling fan and decorative chandelier and features views of the wooded back yard. One wall is the exposed brick of the home.
Connected to this room is the backyard deck with railing. The first floor also features a half bath with shiplap halfway up the walls, a vessel sink and barnwood pedestal.
Upstairs are two bedrooms, each with its own full bath. The first bedroom has wood flooring, a brick fireplace surrounded by wood plank walls and a walk-in closet. The connected full bath has a white vanity and sink, tile flooring and a walk-in tile shower with glass door.
The second bedroom has one wall with shiplap, wood flooring, and a walk-in closet. The connected bath has double vessel sinks on an antique wood vanity, a linen closet, and a tub/shower combination.
The finished basement features a family room with brick, wood-burning fireplace, brick surround and a barnwood mantle. The ceiling is wood, and there is a built-in bar and wood paneling halfway up the walls. There is also a second bar area with built-in shelves and wood-planked wall.
A full bath is off this room and features tile flooring, a tile walk-in shower and vanity.
The basement also has a bedroom with wood flooring, chair rail molding and a walk-in closet. The basement is a walk out with steps leading to the front of the home. There is a laundry area and unfinished storage area.
The back yard has a wooden picket fence connected to the wood deck that spans the rear of the home. Behind the fence, the back of the lot is fully wooded.
2910 Dogwood Drive
Price: $299,900
Directions: Ohio 41 to Dogwood Drive
Highlights: All-brick 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 3 ½ baths, about 1,730 sq. ft. of living space, .3-acre lot, stone staircase to front, detached, 2-car garage, 4 fireplaces, antique wide-plank wood flooring, barnwood accents, brick-surrounded cooktop in kitchen, antique wood staircase, 4-season room with brick floor, wood deck with privacy fencing, wooded lot, full, finished, walk-out basement with additional bedroom and full bath.
For more details
Katie Slone, Home Experts Realty
937-474-9805
About the Author