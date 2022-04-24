2-story on wooded lot has finished, walk-out basement

The kitchen has wide, barnwood-plank flooring, an island with a decorative lighting fixture above, and painted cabinets. The electric cooktop is surrounded by a brick that is arched at the top with another lighting fixture. Other appliances include a wall oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. The double stainless sink has a window above and an antique lighting fixture. The countertops are wood with marble on the island.

Combined Shape Caption A 4-season room, wood deck with railing is in back. The home has a wooded lot with mature trees. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: AARON LEE Credit: AARON LEE Combined Shape Caption A 4-season room, wood deck with railing is in back. The home has a wooded lot with mature trees. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: AARON LEE Credit: AARON LEE

A door in the kitchen leads to the four-season room with brick floor, walls of windows and a wood ceiling. This room has a ceiling fan and decorative chandelier and features views of the wooded back yard. One wall is the exposed brick of the home.

Connected to this room is the backyard deck with railing. The first floor also features a half bath with shiplap halfway up the walls, a vessel sink and barnwood pedestal.

Upstairs are two bedrooms, each with its own full bath. The first bedroom has wood flooring, a brick fireplace surrounded by wood plank walls and a walk-in closet. The connected full bath has a white vanity and sink, tile flooring and a walk-in tile shower with glass door.

The second bedroom has one wall with shiplap, wood flooring, and a walk-in closet. The connected bath has double vessel sinks on an antique wood vanity, a linen closet, and a tub/shower combination.

The finished basement features a family room with brick, wood-burning fireplace, brick surround and a barnwood mantle. The ceiling is wood, and there is a built-in bar and wood paneling halfway up the walls. There is also a second bar area with built-in shelves and wood-planked wall.

A full bath is off this room and features tile flooring, a tile walk-in shower and vanity.

The basement also has a bedroom with wood flooring, chair rail molding and a walk-in closet. The basement is a walk out with steps leading to the front of the home. There is a laundry area and unfinished storage area.

The back yard has a wooden picket fence connected to the wood deck that spans the rear of the home. Behind the fence, the back of the lot is fully wooded.

2910 Dogwood Drive

Price: $299,900

Directions: Ohio 41 to Dogwood Drive

Highlights: All-brick 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 3 ½ baths, about 1,730 sq. ft. of living space, .3-acre lot, stone staircase to front, detached, 2-car garage, 4 fireplaces, antique wide-plank wood flooring, barnwood accents, brick-surrounded cooktop in kitchen, antique wood staircase, 4-season room with brick floor, wood deck with privacy fencing, wooded lot, full, finished, walk-out basement with additional bedroom and full bath.

For more details

Katie Slone, Home Experts Realty

937-474-9805

katie.a.slone@gmail.com