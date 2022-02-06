2-story condo includes attached, side-entry garage

To the left is a great room with a wood-burning fireplace, neutral carpet and cathedral ceiling. This room could also be a dining room with a decorative chandelier at the other end. It is open to the second-floor catwalk.

Connected to the great room is a four-season room with laminate floors and built-in shelves over the windows. This room is carpeted, and a door leads to the kitchen.

The wood hallway leads to the steps leading up to the second floor and the kitchen at the rear. The kitchen has hardwood floors, solid-surface countertops, a ceiling fan and decorative chandelier in the breakfast area, a dishwasher, refrigerator, electric cooktop, wall ovens, microwave, appliance garage and trash compactor.

There is a bay window and wooden decorative shelves above the windows, all of which have Roman shades.

Caption The rear features brick and stone pavers that connect to garage, mature trees and heavy landscaping. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

There is also a decorative, brick fireplace with built-in shelving in this room and an exterior door to the rear yard and extra lot. There is also a full bath off the kitchen.

A carpeted hallway leads to the main bedroom suite with cathedral ceiling and a French door. This room has carpeting, a walk-in closet with shelf system and a bathroom with bathtub and separate shower and a double vanity.

A second bedroom is also on the first floor with carpet, a cathedral ceiling and ceiling fan.

The carpeted stairs lead up to the second-floor bedroom and additional full bathroom. The upstairs is carpeted, and the bathroom has a tiled walk-in shower. The carpeted catwalk upstairs has wood railings and is open to the great room.

The condo includes a two-car garage with opener with a side door that connects to the unit with pavers. There are many mature trees on the property.

488 E. Parnell Place E, Springfield

Price: $399,000

Directions: N. Limestone to West on Roscommon to left on Galway to left on Parnell. (House is on the Corner of Parnell and Galway)

Highlights: Story-and-a-half condo, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, about 3,550 sq. ft., extra lot required in sale, brick-and-stucco exterior, wood-burning fireplace, eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, all appliances, fully landscaped, brick pavers off garage surrounding back of property

For more details

Kathy Cubbage

Lagonda Creek Real Estate, LLC

937-604-4954

Kathyc1159@gmail.com