2-bedroom Cape Cod offers wide range of updates, addition

The front door opens to a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, wood moldings, refinished hardwood flooring and a beamed ceiling.

The remodeled kitchen is connected to the living room through a door. The kitchen has new cabinets, quartz countertops, new stainless-steel appliances, a tile backsplash and a double Corian sink. Appliances include a dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and range. The kitchen also has a pantry with extra-large shelves.

Off the kitchen is an entry way with a door to the attached garage with attic storage and another door to the unfinished basement.

A hallway with hardwood flooring leads from the living room to a hallway and the main-floor bedroom and bathroom as well as an oversized laundry room with built-in shelving and closets. The laundry has tile flooring.

The main floor bathroom has been totally remodeled and features refinished hardwood flooring, a new vanity and medicine chest, new toilet and a tub/shower combination. Next to the bathroom is the main-floor bedrooms with wood floors, wood molding, a ceiling fan and a walk-in closet with multiple shelves.

A newer, 24-by-26-foot addition to the home has a fully carpeted family room and second bathroom. It is attached to the laundry room, has cathedral ceilings and a ceiling fan. The bath off this room has a new vanity and mirror, a walk-in shower and vinyl flooring. There is also an exterior door off the family room that leads to the backyard deck.

There is a door in the living room covering a carpeted staircase that leads up to an oversized, carpeted bedroom. This room has extra storage closets and wall light fixtures.

There are steps leading from the deck to the backyard with many mature trees, a firepit and the four-car, detached garage as well as a garden shed. The home has been freshly landscaped and has central air and gas heating.

2210 Troy Road, Springfield

Price: $219,900

Open house: Oct. 24, 2-4 p.m.

Directions: Troy Rd (Route 41) west of Upper Valley Pike to address

Highlights: Newly remodeled home, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, about 1,930 square feet, 1.85 acres, refinished original hardwood flooring throughout, oversized family room addition with new carpet and paint, wood-burning fireplace in living room, ceiling beams and other original accents, first-floor laundry room, attached one-car and detached four-car garages.

For more details

Danielle Chapman

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937-450-7783

Daniellerchapman@att.net