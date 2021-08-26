Xavier University students must get COVID vaccine before spring semester

Xavier University is requiring all students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before the start of the spring 2022 semester.
University President Colleen Hanycz announced the coronavirus vaccination policy on Wednesday, citing the full approval this week of the Pfizer vaccine by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
“The good news is that 77% of our students and 85% of our faculty and staff are already fully vaccinated, and we anticipate an increase in those rates as we complete the final stages of surveying student and employee vaccination status over the next several days,” Hanycz said.
Xavier students who cannot show they have full or partial COVID-19 vaccination by Oct. 19 will not be allowed to register for classes for the spring semester. Students must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 3, 2022.
The Jesuit Catholic university in Cincinnati has been under an indoor masking protocol since Aug. 9.