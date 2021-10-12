Youth summit on anxiety, depression in kids being held at Wittenberg

The summit will include keynote speaker Ty Sells on Finding Hope; students will break into small groups to discuss the root causes of depression and anxiety and select one focus area; students will develop a strategy focused on preventing depression and anxiety; students will present their project plan to the entire group; lunch and roundtable discussions; Wittenberg student panel; and a speech by Jim Ryan on Be The Change.

The final session will feature a panel of Wittenberg students who are in Brian Yontz’s Youth Advocacy course.

“Our hope is to allow the middle and high school students see that even college students experience similar stress and anxiety, but they too, find ways to not only personally support their emotional wellbeing, but also advocate for the emotional well-being of their peers,” Dixon said.

Before the summit, Dixon said they surveyed 643 students in Clark County and found that one in two of them identify depression and anxiety as the number one health concern facing kids their own age. After the findings, the organization held focus groups in each of the schools to find out why students think kids are feeling depressed — they said the top three reasons are parents, social media and bullying/cyber bullying.