Youth group to present Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.’

The Youth Arts Ambassadors are taking full control of their next show.
The Springfield Arts Council’s theater group for elementary through high school-age students will not only star in but direct and do all the behind-the-scenes work for “Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.”
The live version of the beloved Saturday morning cartoon shorts that taught everything from history and civics to geography and grammar through catchy songs and animation will be 7 p.m. Friday, March 4 and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at the John Legend Theater.
In the days before remote controls were commonplace and 24-hour cartoon channels were available, “Schoolhouse Rock” kept kids from changing channels by teaching while entertaining a generation in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Songs like “Just a Bill”, “Lolly Lolly Lolly” and “Conjunction Junction” have stuck in the heads of those kids who are now parents and grandparents, and YouTube and home video have allowed younger people to discover them.
That’s where this version seemed a natural to present according to Krissy Brown, Arts Council education director. While she normally directs and helps with other areas for these productions, this time she wanted to give the Ambassadors near total responsibility.
The high school-age kids are directing, choreographing, directing music and all the other backstage tech work, while the younger Ambassadors in second through eighth grade, will perform.
“We started Youth Arts Ambassadors as a foundation to train kids and I think they’re ready,” said Brown. “Some of them have been with us for seven years and their training will show. I’m just there to make sure things get done or in case of an emergency.”
About half of the performers will be onstage for the first time, some of whom are younger siblings of older Ambassadors. Having their older peers guide them is a unique way to learn, Brown said.
Many of the youths already know the songs and even wear shirts with “Schoolhouse Rock” songs and characters.
The songs are incorporated into the story of a new teacher being nervous for his first day and the songs help his journey to becoming an instructor.
“All the classics will be part of the story. It will be like TV come to life,” said Brown. “We hope we can continue to do shows this way.”
Saturday’s 2 p.m. matinee will offer a sensory-friendly performance that will include having the house lights on during the performance, less dramatic sound and lighting effects, ASL interpretation and audiences can sing along.
The Ambassadors will next focus on their annual show for the Summer Arts Festival.
HOW TO GO
What: Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.
Where: The John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield
When: 7 p.m. Friday, March 4 and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 5
Admission: $7.50-$11.50
More info: www.facebook.com/youthartsambassadors/
