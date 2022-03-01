Youth group to present Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.’

The high school-age kids are directing, choreographing, directing music and all the other backstage tech work, while the younger Ambassadors in second through eighth grade, will perform.

“We started Youth Arts Ambassadors as a foundation to train kids and I think they’re ready,” said Brown. “Some of them have been with us for seven years and their training will show. I’m just there to make sure things get done or in case of an emergency.”

About half of the performers will be onstage for the first time, some of whom are younger siblings of older Ambassadors. Having their older peers guide them is a unique way to learn, Brown said.

Many of the youths already know the songs and even wear shirts with “Schoolhouse Rock” songs and characters.

The songs are incorporated into the story of a new teacher being nervous for his first day and the songs help his journey to becoming an instructor.

“All the classics will be part of the story. It will be like TV come to life,” said Brown. “We hope we can continue to do shows this way.”

Saturday’s 2 p.m. matinee will offer a sensory-friendly performance that will include having the house lights on during the performance, less dramatic sound and lighting effects, ASL interpretation and audiences can sing along.

The Ambassadors will next focus on their annual show for the Summer Arts Festival.

HOW TO GO

What: Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.

Where: The John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield

When: 7 p.m. Friday, March 4 and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 5

Admission: $7.50-$11.50

More info: www.facebook.com/youthartsambassadors/