Youth arts take center stage as two prominent organizations combine

The world’s longest-running musical, “Les Miserables” is a tale of people facing hard times in 1830s Paris. It’s a darker-themed departure for the Ambassadors, who often do uplifting Disney and other peppy shows.

This show deals with hardships ranging from unjust imprisonment to poverty and death.

“We’re all excited to do something new but we’re also nervous,” Brown said.

With a cast of 35, it’s heavy on high school and middle school Ambassadors along with a few younger kids. It’s especially stocked with 17 seniors, many of whom are excited to take on this challenge.

Brown said the key was having kids who can sing well as this is a 2-hour, 20-minute show in which everything is sung.

“It has to be taken seriously and these kids are ready for that. It is exactly like the Broadway show with a few keys changed,” Brown said.

Peter Bailey as lead role Jean Valjean and Landen Hilton are among several boys leading the enthusiasm, according to Brown

Often for a show like this, the music is tracked or done by a smaller group, but having a peer group of musicians brings in a new element.

Pons also said the show’s length has been a challenge as the Youth Symphony is accustomed to sets of 40-45 minutes, but welcomes the opportunity.

“We knew it would be a lot of work. You have to keep your brain going the entire time and the music is challenging, but the kids are rising to the occasion and we’re pleased with the energy we’ve seen,” he said.

This is just the beginning of what both groups hope will be a busy and fulfilling season in getting back to pre-pandemic form. The Ambassadors will return to the Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta in January and perform “Schoolhouse Rock Live, Jr.” directed by the kids in March.

The Youth Symphony will perform its first public show since before the pandemic Nov. 22 at Southgate Baptist Church.

Both groups also mutually hope this is the start of many future collaborations.

“The feeling out there is that’s the way to do it, to do it big and do the performance they’ve been craving,” Brown said.

HOW TO GO

What: “Les Misérables – School Edition”

Where: John Legend Theater at The Dome, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6

Admission: adult $14.50; student/senior $6

More info: www.springfieldartscouncil.org/event/les-mis/