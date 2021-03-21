Work to restart on 2 Urbana water, sewer projects; slated for completion by summer

“This contractor will be completing final restoration work, including final grading and seeding, driveway repair, and repaving within Oak Dale Cemetery,” the release stated.

The planned completion date for this project is May 28.

M&T Excavating LLC, the contractor for the Phase 2A Water and Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project, has completed:

Installation of the new water main and services on Crescent Drive

Installation of the new sanitary sewer main and laterals on Scioto Street between Jefferson Avenue and Bon Air Drive/Berwick Drive

Installation of new water mains and services on Finch Street and Ames Avenue

The next phase of this project will be the installation of replacement water main and services on Scioto Street from Jefferson Avenue to Bon Air Drive/Berwick Drive.

“This phase will require temporary traffic pattern changes to allow for the maintenance of traffic. With the water main installation planned for the north side of Scioto Street, two way traffic will be maintained on the south side of Scioto Street in a configuration that will be opposite the temporary traffic control on Scioto Street that was required in 2020 for the sanitary sewer installation,” the release stated.

After the water main installation on Scioto Street, the contractor will then return to Crescent Drive to prepare this street for the replacement of sidewalk, curb and drive approaches on both sides of the street as previously planned, the release stated. They will also complete final restoration work on Scioto Street, Finch Street, Ames Avenue and Crescent Drive.

Scioto Street is also scheduled for complete resurfacing this summer under a separate ODOT Urban Resurfacing Program.

The planned completion date for this project is June 26.