Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Springfield, flown to hospital

Credit: Nick Graham

By
26 minutes ago
A woman died in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Springfield this morning.

According to Springfield police, emergency crews were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Euclid Avenue after the woman was hit by the vehicle.

Police said the 61-year-old woman was reportedly crossing the street when she was hit.

Medics took her to Springfield Regional Medical Center, and she was immediately flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital, police said.

She died shortly thereafter in the hospital, according to police.

The woman’s identity has not been released as police contact the woman’s next of kin.

The crash is still under investigation.

