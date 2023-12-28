Wittenberg’s summer writing program receives grant

The program, open to all Clark County students, will be offered for two weeks this year with the additional funding. One week will be for students in grades 10 through 12 from Monday, June 17, through Friday, June 21. The second week will be for local students in grades seventh through ninth starting Monday, June 24, through Friday, June 28.

Erin Hill, director of the program and senior professor of practice in the education department, said the Springfield Foundation has a long history of supporting education and art for Clark County students.

“We are thrilled that the foundation has awarded us this grant, and we are deeply appreciative of their investment in young people’s artistic and academic development. The funding helps us expand to a second week of camp this year, and we look forward to connecting with the many young creative writers in our community,” she said.

Participants will have daily workshops on campus in which students will learn about four genres of writing including fiction, poetry, narrative nonfiction and graphics to create stories, poems, essays and comics.

The program will finish with a final night of celebration and showcasing as students will read their best work at a public event. All participants will also publish their selected pieces in the printed CCWN Anthology.

Applications will open in January. Students in Clark County will be given priority application review. The cost is $100. Eligible students may apply for a partial need-based fee reduction.

Applicants should submit a short writing sample of their best original work in their preferred genre to be considered. Applications are due by April 30, but will be considered on a rolling basis until all spots are filled. Candidates will be notified of their acceptance by May 28.

Only one entry per student is necessary, and only a single author writing sample is required. All accepted students must pay a $50 nonrefundable deposit no later than June 3, 2024. Participants are responsible for their own transportation to and from campus each day.

For more information, visit www.wittenberg.edu/academics/education/champion-city-write-now. For questions, email Hill at hille3@wittenberg.edu.