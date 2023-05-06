PHOTOS: News-Sun Top Photos of 2023

Louisville wasn't the only place to see racing action Saturday, May 6, 2023. Mother Stewart's Brewery held their first ever Crawl For The Roses as part of their Derby Day event celebrating the running of the Kentucky Derby. Instead of horses, however, Mother Stewart's race featured babies. Two heats of parents released their tiny thoroughbreds and cheered them on as they raced on all fours to the waiting arms of the other parent. Liam Zawada, 14-months, was the winner of the championship heat. He and his mother received an award for being the first Crawl for the Roses champion.