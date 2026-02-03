Kings Island season passes revamped for 2026 season

“We’re redefining what a season pass or membership can be,” said John Reilly, president and CEO of Six Flags, in a press statement. “By including multiple parks with every Gold pass, guests can explore more rides, more events and more experiences all with one affordable pass. We’ll unlock more fun and adventure at an unbeatable value.”

Six Flags has split its 40 amusement and water parks into four regions. The Texas Region includes parks in Texas and Oklahoma, West Region includes U.S. parks in California and Arizona as well as parks in Mexico and East Region includes parks located in states along the Eastern Seaboard.

Kings Island is located in the Midwest Region, which will allow those with a Gold Pass for the park to also receive access to Cedar Point, Six Flags St. Louis, Worlds of Fun, Six Flags Great America, Valleyfair, Dairen Lake, Michigan’s Adventure, Canada’s Wonderland, La Ronde and more.

This perk only applies to those with a Gold Pass, so anyone with a Silver Pass will still only receive access to the park of purchase.

Anyone who purchased a season pass during last year’s Most Valuable Pass Sale will still receive access to all parks within the Six Flags chain during the 2026 season, with the regional system taking effect in 2027. Anyone who has purchased an All-Park Passport for 2026 will receive a free upgrade to the Prestige Level beginning Feb. 27.

Kings Island’s website will be updated to reflect this new system later this month. Additional details will be revealed at a later date.

For more information, visit sixflags.com/kingsisland.