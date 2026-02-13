Springfield school attendance lower after threats; district starts daily safety sweeps

Attendance was “understandably lower” the day after the threats, said Jenna Leinasars, communications specialist. However, the district is “optimistic” as the number of students has increased each day since Tuesday.

“There are numerous safety protocols in place at every building within the district, including morning and evening security checks by local law enforcement,” she said.

Schools closed Monday after threats were made against several district buildings and other locations in the city, but those threats were found to not be credible.

Law enforcement will sweep all 17 Springfield City School District buildings before and after school each day to “assess and address any potential concerns and to promptly evaluate and dispel additional threats.”

“Families should feel comfortable sending their children to school each day knowing the safety of our students and staff is at the forefront of every decision,” Leinasars said.

The district also has multiple mental health support resources in place for students year-round, including in-building counselors, mental health and psychology teams, and counseling services at the Health Center at Springfield High.

Emailed bomb threats were sent Feb. 9 to several downtown Springfield public offices and the Springfield City School District that referenced pipe bombs and said Haitian immigrants should be gone from the city, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said at a press conference that day.

No threats were found after safety forces, including the FBI and bomb squads, swept areas like the municipal court and public safety buildings, where “suspicious packages” were found, according to DeWine.

A second round of bomb threats was sent to Clark State College, Wittenberg University and the Clark County Department of Job and Family Services on Tuesday.

A third round of threats came Wednesday St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Christ Episcopal Church and Temple Sholom.

The threats in these incidents were also checked and found to be hoaxes.

Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark said in a statement that the threats appeared to originate from overseas, which is similar to what transpired in 2024.

