Wittenberg names executive director of engagement, annual giving

Wittenberg University has named a new executive director of engagement and annual giving.
Former Wittenberg graduate Chad Minnick will assume his new role as executive director of engagement and annual giving in the Office of Philanthropy & Alumni Engagement on March 16, according to the university.
He is now the president of the Wittenberg Alumni Association Board.
“Wittenberg literally helped shape me into the person I am today,” Minnick said. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to serve in this capacity, reconnecting with alumni and friends to continue to shape the lives of current and future Tigers.”
Michael McGreevey, vice president for philanthropy and alumni engagement, said they’re excited to welcome Minnick to the team.
”His diverse professional background, combined with his strong connection to Wittenberg, will help strengthen our engagement efforts and advance the University during this important time," McGreevey said.
Minnick began his professional career in higher education, including two years at Wittenberg supporting alumni relations and annual giving. He later moved into the technology sector, focused on customer engagement and community solutions, at companies such as SAP Concur, Infoblox and Amperity, and others.
With Minnick stepping into a new role, Stephanie Morgan-White, vice president of the Alumni Association Board, will take over as the board president.
