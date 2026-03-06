Breaking: Apartment manager accused of renting uninhabitable units to Haitian immigrants

Tell us about your experience with childcare costs

Home Visitor Service Coordinator Takeia Ely, right, talks during the Groundwork Ohio listening tour held at Dayton Hospital Tech Town Thursday June 6, 2024. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

The Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News are looking at the cost of childcare to both families and childcare providers.

If you are a family paying for childcare and you would like to speak with the media about your experience, please fill out the form below.

You can also email reporter Eileen McClory at eileen.mcclory@coxinc.com or call 937-694-2016.

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News.