Tell us about your experience with childcare costs

The Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News are looking at the cost of childcare to both families and childcare providers.
If you are a family paying for childcare and you would like to speak with the media about your experience, please fill out the form below.
You can also email reporter Eileen McClory at eileen.mcclory@coxinc.com or call 937-694-2016.
