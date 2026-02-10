Wittenberg awarded over $1M to help with infrastructure, energy efficiency

“Wittenberg University will implement targeted energy efficiency improvements to reduce operating costs while enhancing safety, comfort, and system performance across campus,” Walter said. “Collectively, these improvements will lower energy costs, reduce the university’s carbon footprint, and provide a safer, more efficient learning and living environment for students, faculty, and staff.”

Walter said this investment “signals the importance of Wittenberg in the state’s higher education landscape” and supports their ”ongoing forward momentum in preserving and advancing" the mission.

This funding comes from the ODD’s Advanced Energy Fund, which provides grants to help businesses, nonprofits, municipalities and educational institutions complete projects designed to reduce energy usage and associated costs. The energy savings associated with these improvements were identified and validated through an energy study conducted in October 2025 by Veregy, a National Accredited Energy Services Company.

“What makes the Advanced Energy Fund so unique is it allows us to help organizations across all sectors stretch their dollars further," said Lydia Mihalik, ODD director. “Whether it’s a school, nonprofit, or a local business, these upgrades mean real savings that can be redirected toward supporting the people and communities they serve.”

This is the fourth grant Wittenberg has received in recent months, along with three others to upgrade security, including:

-$100,000 State of Ohio Security Grant through the Ohio Emergency Management Agency to enhance security and safety on campus and purchase mobile surveillance trailer units.

-$200,000 Nonprofit Security Grant - National Security Supplement through the OEMA and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to enhance and implement additional security and safety systems related to video assessment and to improve viewing capabilities of campus areas for quicker response times during emergencies, provide insights into campus activity in real time, and updated signage for emergency management agency needs.

-$283,300 from the ODHE - Safety Grants for replacement and upgraded cameras where previously installed and additional camera coverage in common spaces, such as residence hall lounges, hallways and stairwells.