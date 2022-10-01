Wittenberg alumni will get special achievement awards

Katie Baxter, class of 2003 and chief program officer at Interfaith America, will receive the “Pass It On” Wittenberg Volunteer Service Award, given in recognition of exceptional demonstration of the university motto.

Mai P. Trinh, class of 2009 and assistant professor at Arizona State University, will receive the Outstanding Young Alumnus/a Award that recognizes alumni who have distinguished themselves through outstanding accomplishments in their professional careers, impressive volunteer service, and/or noteworthy involvement in professional and/or service organizations, all since graduating within the last 15 years.

Janis Rhea Worley, class of 1982 and the finance and operations manager for First Congregational Church of Akron, will receive the Servant Leader Award, given to alumni who have distinguished themselves through outstanding service.

Sarah Henrickson Parker, Ph.D., class of 2004, and Cheryl D. Lindeman, Ed.D., class of 1971, will receive the Professional Achievement Award, given to alumni who have achieved outstanding distinction in their professional field.

Parker is the chair of health and and implementation science at Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

Lindeman is a STEM consultant for Carolina Biological’s Smithsonian’s Science for the Classroom K-8 and certified middle school OpenSciEd units.

Nicole Fogarty, class of 1998 and faculty member at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, will receive the Alumna of the Year Award. The award celebrates alumni who have attained a significant level of achievement in their chosen field, impacted their local communities with integrity and character, and demonstrated a continued commitment to Wittenberg.

The program will be emceed by Laurice Moore, president of the Alumni Association Board and class of 1995. To register or view the weekend events, visit www.wittenberg.edu/homecoming/schedule-events.