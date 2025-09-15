Wiffleball tourney to feature ‘Field of Dreams’ star in Springfield

The tournament, which is one of the largest in the U.S. according to its founder, John Leep, will see about 100 teams of various ages and skill levels play on 20 fields at 4945 Derr Rd. Opening ceremonies will begin around 11 a.m. and Brown will be available for free autographs and to play catch with as many people as he can for two to three hours.

There will be food trucks, inflatables, memorabilia from famous baseball movies and more. Admission is free.

The event is also a fundraiser with proceeds going to local children facing major medical issues. It was inspired by Leep’s niece, Kirsten, who was born with challenging medical needs, is named for his son, Steve, and combined with Leep’s love of wiffleball.

At the heart of it all will be Brown. Leep has made his event stand out by inviting sports movie legends such as the cast members of “The Sandlot.”

For years, Leep had been hoping to bring in Brown, who although he only appeared in a few minutes in “Field of Dreams” made an impact on moviegoers and sports fans that resonates 36 years later.

“So many people have come up to me tearing up and telling me about them and their dads. There’s a lot of tearful embraces and I’m honored to be part of that,” said Brown.

Ironically, the Ohio native Brown grew up on a farm near Medina long before his character emerged from a corn field, where he and his brother loved sports, rooting on the Cleveland Indians.

He became a working actor, winning some roles and losing others such as the lead in “Risky Business” that made Tom Cruise a star and the Brad Pitt’s star-making turn in “Thelma and Louise.”

“The one I got had a profound effect,” Brown said of “Field of Dreams.”

As it sometimes goes with legendary works, nobody saw “Field of Dreams” as big a deal as it’d become. The script didn’t have a big love story or big driving moment, but then again, it had heart.

Brown admitted the impact didn’t grab him, but he decided to write a book about its effect on him and has embraced his place in sports and movie history. He has toured the country, including at the real Field of Dreams in Iowa, and jokes with his old school friends his picture is in the National Baseball Hall of Fame showing him in the film.

He always enjoys returning to the Buckeye State, as his brother lives in Euclid. This won’t be Brown’s first trip to Springfield. He visited friends who attended Wittenberg.

“I left Ohio 45 years ago but I still have friends. Ohio people have a good sense of humor,” he said.

Brown will sign autographs and do as many catches with visitors as he can and is glad to help with the charitable side of Stevie’s World of Wiffleball, saying it’s like the movie, fulfilling dreams and second chances.

“John (Leep) is a real-life Ray Kinsella. This is just the kind of field that can strengthen a community,” he said.

Both share a bond regarding their dads. Brown’s passed just before he filmed his scenes in “Field of Dreams,” and Leep’s dad passed just a few weeks ago.

“It’s been emotional and ironic reuniting with Dweir,” said Leep. “This will be a good day for Springfield.”

Leep is proud of the sponsorship Stevie’s World of Wiffleball has attracted and said about 90 percent of sponsors are local small businesses.

The Stevie’s World Kids being honored in 2025 are Cooper, who was born with myotubular myopathy, a rare condition that weakens the muscles needed for movement and breathing and survived more than 30 surgeries, and Larkin, who has B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Both share a love of baseball.

The tournament is also partnering with another group to raise funds for Blake Imogene Luna, who has a rare neurological disorder, by partnering with a group for the event’s first BIL Bash Pickleball Smash tournament.

Also remembered were two previous honorees who passed, known as Angels in the Outfield: Autumn Rose and Rikki Lynn.