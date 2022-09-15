Wiener dog races part of events at Springfield MustardFEST

Saturday will begin by going to the dogs with the popular Champion City Wiener Dog Race at National Road Commons Park. Registration will start at 12:30 p.m. with racing 1:30-2:30. The 25-yard race is open to any dachshund of the “low to the ground” variety.

There will even be balloon-decorated start and finish lines, adding to the atmosphere. A kids zone with plenty to attract the youngsters will also be available at the park.

Following the race, the competitors will parade back to Mother Stewart’s for an awards ceremony. That’s just the start of the festivities.

A variety of award-winning Woeber’s products will be available, Oktoberfest music will set the mood for the upcoming season, craft beers will be for sale and the Champion City Food Truck Rally will offer plenty of food choices beginning at 5 p.m.

Moving to Sunday brings a new variation: Woeber’s Mustard Recipe Cook-off: Brunch Edition at noon at Mother Stewart’s; the cook-off previously opened the first three MustardFESTs. The event will begin with four local chefs/judges, who will share samples of their favorite Woeber product-inspired recipes.

Participants will include Clayton Horrighs, head chef of Speakeasy Ramen, Louie Ortega, head chef of The Painted Pepper), David Montei of Station1 Bar & Grill and Kelly Hemmann, pastry chef of Le Torte Dolci.

At 1 p.m., amateur contestants will again use Woeber products for a variety of brunch-themed dishes to compete for prizes. Samples will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“There are a lot of good entries, we’re really excited for the brunch theme,” Houseman said.

Live music will be performed after the cook-off, and adult beverages will be for sale to round out the event.

HOW TO GO

What: MustardFEST

Where: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St. and National Road Commons Park

When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 and noon Sunday, Sept. 18

Admission: Free

More info: www.facebook.com/MotherStewarts/