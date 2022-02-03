Winter storm grounding flights at area airports

As of 6:30 a.m., FlightAware was showing the number of flight cancellations at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport have doubled in the past hour. The flight tracker reported 103 departure flights and 98 arrivals have been grounded.

At the James M. Cox International Airport in Dayton 60% of the flights departing and arriving have been canceled, or 20 and 19 respectively. The number of flight cancellations at the Columbus airport stands at 50 today.