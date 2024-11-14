What’s happening this weekend: Yuletide, Powder Puff, legal clinic and more

St. John’s Lutheran Church, 27 N. Wittenberg Ave., will host its Yuletide Festival Dinner and Auction on Friday.

Dinner will be served from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and the auction will begin at 5:45 p.m.

The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children 8 years old and under, and free for children under 2 years old.

The dinner will include baked spaghetti or ziti alfredo, salad, rolls, dessert and a drink.

The live auction will include baskets, golf outings, gift cards, baked goods, Meijer gift cards and more.

NE Powder Puff

The Northeastern FFA and FFA Boosters will host their Pink Powder Puff event starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Conover Field.

The theme for this year is “Fighting Cancer is My Superpower.” This event raises money for the Breast Cancer Endowment Fund of Clark/Champaign County. Over 11 years of this event, they have raised $121,000. They have a goal of $10,000 this year.

FFA members have also been working to construct wood items to have in a silent auction during the event, including a bench that was made by Kylie Locke, Zoe Tuttle and Emma Skinner, as well as raffle baskets available that were donated by various companies.

Pork chop sale

Plattsburg United Church of Christ will host a boneless country fair-style pork chop sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The cost is $8 per pork chop, payable in cash only. You must pre-order pork chops by calling 326-213-5527.

Pick up will be at the Agle Farm, 993 S. Urbana-Lisbon Road in South Vienna.

The South Vienna United Church will be selling homemade ice cream as well. This sale is a fundraiser for both churches.

Legal clinic

A free legal help clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Clark County Public Library.

Register and for more information visit www.clarkcountyohio.gov/713/Record-Sealing-and-CQE-Clinics.

Walk-ins are welcome, but assistance is not guaranteed. Send questions to bwagner@clarkcountyohio.gov.

Clifton show

Berachah Valley will perform Bluegrass, Gospel, and Folk from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Clifton Opera House, 5 Clay St.

Mom Andrasik’s food truck will be serving before the show. Proceeds help maintain the Opera House and other village properties.

Grief workshop

GriefShare Surviving the Holidays will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Berea Bible Church, 3850 Derr Road.

The holidays can be hard when you’re missing someone you love, but you’re not alone in your grief. This event can help you cope with the challenges of the holiday season after loss.

At this 2-hour, one-day event, you will watch a video that shows how others have dealt with their grief during the holidays and join a small group of people who are going through a similar experience. You don’t have to talk if you don’t want to, but you may find comfort and support from listening and sharing. You will also receive a Holiday Survival Guide that has useful tips and strategies for facing the holidays with hope and healing.

To register or for more information, call 937-342-3738 and visit https://bereabiblechurch.org/GriefShare#STH.

Operation Christmas Child

Operation Christmas Child, a project of international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, delivers gift-filled shoeboxes to millions of children in need each year. For years, Springfield families have packed shoebox gifts for boys and girls around the world.

During Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week Nov. 18-25, Springfield residents can bring gift-filled shoeboxes to multiple drop-off locations across the area.

For more information, call 937-374-0761 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

Thanksgiving dinner

Covenant United Methodist Church, in partnership with CareSource, will host their annual Thanksgiving Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at 529 W. Johnny Lytle Ave.

This will be drive-thru style, and all are welcome.