Visitation Sunday for Kenton Ridge HS student who tragically dies

Estep died Saturday evening as a result of an accidental shooting at a house on Reno Road in the Northridge area of Moorfield Twp., just south of Springfield, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened when a 16-year-old boy, “in an ill-fated moment of horseplay,” pointed the gun at Estep and pulled the trigger, thinking the weapon was unloaded after the magazine was removed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Estep suffered a single gunshot to the torso and was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The 16-year-old was charged with a felony count of reckless homicide and was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center. The case remains under investigation.

On social media, several bowling teams from area high schools shared prayers and thoughts for the Kenton Ridge bowling team following the shooting.

The Northwestern Local School District shared in a statement Monday that its Traumatic Event Crisis Intervention Plan team comprised of mental health therapists, counselors and others has been at Kenton Ridge “to offer comfort and support.”

“Our school community is feeling the weight of this tragedy deeply, and it has impacted students, staff, and families,” the district said. “Losses like this create a ripple effect that is felt throughout our small, close-knit community.”

Superintendent Jack Fisher encouraged district families to reach out if they need further support, resources or assistance with helping their child cope with this loss.

Staff writer Jessica Orozco contributed to this report.