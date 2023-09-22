What’s happening this weekend: Wiffleball events, art gallery and more

A look at events happing in the area this weekend:

Wiffleball Event

The annual Stevie’s World of Wiffleball charity event will celebrate 20 years for the tournament when it begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the UAW Local 402 Recreation Park, 4945 Derr Road.

Several stars from the movie “The Sandlot,” which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, will be at the event. They will also be signing autographs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. today at COhatch in Springfield that will include “The Sandlot” 30th anniversary bats and other movie memorabilia available for purchase.

There are 72 teams registered to play in Stevie’s World this year. Proceeds from the event will be donated to families of children with illness and disabilities.

The event will also include free children’s activities such as inflatables, virtual reality, food trucks, raffles and more.

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library will host two activities this weekend:

Toybox Time will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday; and LEGO club will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the North Lewisburg branch and from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the main library.

Explore Champions Center to host Tough Enough to Wear Pink horse show

Grimes Quarter Century Club dinner

The Grimes Quarter Century Club dinner will be held on Saturday at Champaign Aviation Museum at Urbana Grimes Airport.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and dinner is at 6 p.m. The cost is $20 per person or $35 per couple.

This will be the 57th anniversary for the club. This event is for employees with 25+ years with GRIMES/Honeywell.

To make a reservation, call Barb Gingery at 937-652-1671.

Fish and Shrimp Festival

The Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, 2624 N. U.S. Highway 68, will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission is $5, except $2 for ages three to 12 and free for those two and under.

For more information, visit https://fwfarms.com/festival.

Golf Outing

The Lions Club of North Hampton is hosting the 5th Annual Shots for Service Golf Outing, a four-person scramble, on Sunday at Locust Hills Golf Club with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

The cost is $80 per golfer, and there will be a catered lunch and dinner. The prizes include: $300 for first place, $200 for second place, $100 for third place, closest to the pin, longest drive, longest putt, and a 50/50 raffle.

Sponsorships for the outing are also available. For more information, visit www.NorthHamptonLions.com or contact Taylor Ball at 517-215-2374. Proceeds benefit Lions Club community projects for youth, health, and local organizations.

Art Gallery

The Gary Blevins Art Gallery will have an open house of this new gallery from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at 145 W. High St.

There will be tours and stories centered around the over 160 paintings created by artist Blevins, including Norman Rockwell re-creations, wildlife, sports, landscapes, famous people and more. Admission is free.

Food Pantry

Pointe of Grace Church Village Pantry, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Road, will be open from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

The pantry is open the fourth Monday of each month. For more information, call the church office at 937-717-0059 and leave a message if you have any questions.