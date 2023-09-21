New Springfield historical museum, gift shop open

“Made-in-Springfield” location plans grand opening celebration Oct. 21.

The new Springfield Historical Society’s “Made-in-Springfield” Museum & Gift Shop is now open.

The museum and gift shop is open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until Christmas at 868 E. Main St.

“The 100+ member strong Springfield Historical Society is dedicated to preserving and sharing the history of Springfield and Clark County, Ohio, and the Old Northwest Territory of 1781,” said Dan Hearlihy, executive director.

A grand opening will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 21. It will include food, drinks, a history presentation every hour and museum tours on the half hour.

The building was built 188 years ago in 1835 by Jeremiah and Ann Aston Warder. It was the former home of Sach’s Auto Parts in the 1950s and 1960s, Rapid Reproduction Print Shop in 1970s and 1980s, and RECO Sporting Goods from the 1980s to 2016.

Hearlihy bought the building in December 2019 and has been rehabbing and restoring it since then. He said he has moved in many items made in Springfield, and it is now the “Made-in-Springfield” Museum & Gift Shop.

Some of the exhibits in the museum include a molasses barrel, oscillating fan, KitchenAid stand mixer, black spool and sewing cabinet, Crosley TV and radio, sewing machine, motorized washer, water pump, gas engine, grill, bottle display, reel and push mower, seeder, lawn sweeper, corn drill and planter.

Hearlihy said the KitchenAid stand mixer was born in here when the first machine to carry the name was made at Hobart Corp.’s Troy Metal Products subsidiary in Springfield. The Royal St. John sewing machine was made in Springfield in 1884.

There is no charge to go through the museum. For more information, call or text Hearlihy at 937-244-6381.

The Springfield Historical Society is not affiliated with the Clark County Heritage Center, operated by the Clark County Historical Society, at 117 S. Fountain Ave.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

