What’s happening this weekend: Wiffle ball with celebs, river cleanup and more

Ferncliff Cemetery will host a morning of birding at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Led by Doug Overacker of Clark County Birding, this morning walking tour will let you enjoy the beauty of the cliffs while looking for and learning about the birds that make Ferncliff their home.

Park in the “Cinderella” playground lot across the street from our lower Plum Street gate. Overacker will meet you there.

Email your attendance confirmation to cdoveracker@woh.rr.com, or call the office at 937-322-3491 with your name and phone number, and they will let Overacker know you plan to attend.

An eBird field checklist will be provided if you wish to participate in the documenting of any birds you see that morning.

Rummage Sale

Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren will have their annual Mission Rummage and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at 6562 Detrick-Jordan Pike.

There will be clothing, toys, fabrics, holiday decorations, furniture, collectible items, kitchen items and more.

For more information, call 937-964-8032.

Mad River Cleanup

The Trout Unlimited Mad River Chapter will host a large-scale cleanup of the Mad River from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

This effort will cover the stretch from West Liberty Park (Lions Ball Park) to Mad River Gorge Park in Clark County, focusing on improving water quality, preserving the river’s natural beauty and protecting local wildlife habitats.

Volunteers are needed to help remove litter and debris from the areas around the bridges and access areas. They will not need to get in the water. Volunteers should meet at the U.S. 36 bridge west of Urbana.

All are welcome to participate. It’s recommended to bring gloves, wear closed-toed shoes, long pants and long-sleeved shirts.

To get involved or learn more, contact Paul Cicconetti at paul.cicconetti@gmail.com. For more information, visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/TUmadriver.

Wiffle Ball Event

The annual Stevie’s World of Wiffle Ball Tournament will return from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday at 4945 Derr Road.

This year, there will be celebrity teams led by Brandon Quintin Adams (Kenny Denunez in The Sandlot) and Thomas Ian Nicholas (Henry Rowengartner in Rookie of the Year). Fans will also have the chance to meet beloved stars Tom Guiry (Scotty Smalls), Chauncey Leopardi (Michael ‘Squints’ Palledorous), Marty York (Alan ‘Yeah-Yeah’ McClennan), and Grant Gelt (Bertram Grover Weeks) from The Sandlot, who will all be joining in the excitement.

Wiffle Ball Weekend festivities kick off with a signing event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, at COhatch Springfield, 101 S. Fountain Ave. Attendees can meet the stars, get autographs and photos.

Participants and spectators are invited to enjoy Saturday’s tournament festivities, including live music, food trucks, a children’s play area, raffle prizes and an exhilarating showdown.

The event will raise funds to support children who are fighting major medical battles. For more information, visit steviesworld.org.

Fish & Shrimp Festival

The 22nd annual Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival will be held on Saturday at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, at 2624 N. U.S. 68, north of Urbana. This farm is the largest indoor fish hatchery in the state.

The event includes live music from 12 bands, food and drinks, games, the farm’s petting zoo, fish and critter displays, bounce houses, art and craft vendors, a kids’ play zone and more.

Early-bird tickets are now on sale for $7 general admission tickets (ages 13 and up) and $4 for ages three to 12, if purchased online before Labor Day, Sept. 2, at fwfarms.com/2024-ohio-fish-shrimp-festival-admission. Admission at the gate, without the early-bird pricing, is $10 for general admission and $5 for ages three to 12. Admission is free for ages two and under.

The admission gate will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Parking is free, with golf cart shuttles available.

For more information, visit fwfarms.com/festival or the Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival Facebook page.

Golf Event

The Lions Club of North Hampton will host the 6th Annual Shots for Service Golf Outing, a Four-Person Scramble, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Locust Hills Golf Club.

The cost is $80 per golfer. A food truck lunch then a steak and chicken dinner will be provided.

The prizes include $300 for first place, $200 for second place, $100 for third place, closest-to-the-pin, longest drive, longest putt and a 50/50 Raffle.

Sponsorships for the outing are also available.

For more information, visit www.NorthHamptonLions.com or contact Taylor Ball at 517-215-2374.

Proceeds benefit Lions Club community projects for youth, health, and service organizations.

Basket Auction

Remembrance Quilt Guild will hold a basket/container auction at 6;30 p.m. on Monday at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Villa Road.

Baskets filled with all sorts of goodies will be available to bid on: OSU baskets, fabric and quilting baskets, various themed baskets, Christmas, snack time, pasta, soup and snacks, possibly a wine basket. Jeff Harvey will be the auctioneer, and the proceeds go to fund the quilt guild programs and speakers.

Please note it is cash or check only. No credit or debit cards.