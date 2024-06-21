What’s happening this weekend: State park hike, tours and more

The ninth annual Race Street Open golf scramble will be held today at Elks Golf Course, 1536 Villa Road.

Registration is at 9 a.m., tee times start at 9:30 a.m. and continue through 11:45 a.m.

The cost for green fees and a cart is $25, plus $10 cash for the charity pot, and the winning team decides which charity.

An awards presentation will be held on the patio immediately after the last group finishes, around about 3:45 p.m.

Participants can order drinks and food from the Elks. For more information or questions, email Rich Whalen at rjwhalen3@gmail.com or call/text 937-536-1198.

Pride events

Equality Springfield will have its annual Pride Parade events from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday downtown in the City Hall Plaza area.

The event will have live performances, local vendors as well as health and mental health resources for children and adults.

Pancake Breakfast

The Yellow Springs Masonic Lodge #421 will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at 242 ½ S. Xenia Ave.

Breakfast will include pancakes, sausage links, scrambled eggs and a drink.

The cost is $10 a person, $5 for children under 12, and children under five eat free.

The Lodge is raising funds to support the Glen Helen Raptor Center and Masonic Youth Groups.

Garage and Bake Sale

Risen Christ Lutheran Church, 41 E. Possum Road, is hosting a large garage and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

In addition to the many items for sale, there will be live music, free hot dogs and a raffle.

Proceeds will go to Risen Christ Hot Meals Program. For information call 937-323-3688.

Springfield Museum Speaker

The Springfield Historical Museum, 868 E. Main St., which features things made within the city, will host a speaker who will give a presentation pertaining to historical local industry or news on the third Wednesday of each month.

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the museum will hold a sidewalk sale as a fundraiser.

The museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Dan Hearlihy is on site to give tours and explain all the artifacts. Snacks and discussion will follow each presentation.

Home and Garden Tour

The Champaign County Preservation Alliance is gearing up for the 30th Annual Historic Home & Garden Tour held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are available online and the day of the tour for $20 each. The tour is not handicap accessible, not all tour locations are close together, and there are no pets allowed.

Too learn more, visit www.ccpapreserveohio.org/.

Hike

A Legacy Geology Hike will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Kiser Lake State Park.

Join geologist Andy Nash for a hike to explore landforms that reveal how Ice Age glaciers shaped the area around Kiser Lake. For this special hike in celebration of the ODNR 75th Anniversary, hikers will learn about the park’s geologic and natural history while traversing landforms, including moraine, kame and prairie fen, in the park and adjacent nature preserve. A naturalist also will be on hand to answer questions and discuss the flora and fauna found in one of ODNR’s original lands.

Participants should meet at the swimming beach parking lot and dress appropriately for this moderate hike. Free and open to all ages.

Museum Tour

The Pennsylvania House Museum, 1311 W. Main St., will be open for tours from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $10 for adults and $3 for children.

Block Party and Cruise-In

A block party and cruise-in will be held from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 125 E. Court St. in Urbana.

The cruise-in will be held from 1 to 5 p.m., bands will play from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. There will be beer gardens, food trucks, other vendors, events and games for kids, raffles and 50/50, and more.

VCAS Presentation

The Champaign Aviation Museum will host a presentation about veteran companion dogs and the impact they have on the day to day lives of veterans from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday at 1652 N. Main St. in Urbana.

Veteran Companion Service Animals (VCAS), an organization that places rescue animals with veterans who are dealing with issues such as PTSD, depression, anxiety, and social isolation, will give a presentation about these animals and will be accepting donations of pet supplies, such as dog toothpaste, dog brushes, dog nail clippers, dog leashes, medium dog collars, medium and large dog bowls, large dog beds, and unstuffed dog toys to support their mission.

Yellow Springs Garden Tour

Tecumseh Land Trust (TLT) will host this year’s Yellow Springs Garden Tour, “A Growing Movement,” from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The tour is self-led and you can do it at your own pace.

This tour of gardens will feature a variety of approaches to backyard gardens. It will feature eight private gardens including a downtown oasis, a whimsical garden with a “cow pasture,” Native Habitat Certified gardens, and more. There are two stops on properties owned by the Village of Yellow Springs.

Tickets are on sale in the gift shop at Young’s Jersey Dairy and Yellow Springs Hardware through June 22 for $10 per person. Day of event, tickets can be purchased in the Yellow Springs High School parking lot, 420 E. Enon Road from 12:45 to 3 p.m. for $15 per person. This event is rain or shine.

TLT is a non-profit conservation organization that works with private landowners who want to permanently protect their land by preserving farmland, natural areas, and water resources. To date, TLT has preserved over 36,000 acres and 62 stream miles in Clark and Greene counties.

For more information about the land trust, visit www.tecumsehlandtrust.org.

Garden Music

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County present the music of the Springfield Symphony Brass Quintet at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Wingert Tossey Pavilion in Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum.

Bring your lawn chairs, tour the gardens, then settle in for an evening of music. The performance is open to the public and free of charge. Donations will be accepted to help support future programming.

This event is part of the MGV “Meet Me in the Garden” program featuring garden education, musical performances, and wellness offerings.