What’s happening this weekend: Scout show, craft fair and more

The 33rd Annual IH Scout & ALL Truck Nationals ‘24 Show & Swap Meet will be held today through Sunday at the Navistar International Truck Assembly Plant.

The weekend will include opening ceremonies and flag raisings, registration, judging, show and shine, golf car plant tours, guest speakers and tech seminars, swap meet, an IH truck parage to plant cruise-in, Navistar Plant drive thru, door prizes, and an awards presentation.

For more information or to register, visit http://www.midnitestar.org.

Farmers Market

Yellow Springs 4 Seasons Farmers Market will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Yellow Springs Community Center, 100 Dayton St., in the Bryan Center parking lot.

The market offers local, in-season produce, farm fresh eggs, homemade baked goods, maple syrup, honey, jams, sauces, locally roasted coffee, bedding plants, fresh cut flowers, body care products, and more.

Walk with a Doc

Mercy Health – Springfield’s cardiologist, Dr. Tariq Rizvi, will take part in several Walk with a Doc events at 9 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month this year, with the next one this Saturday at Springfield Health and Fitness, 202 N. Limestone St.

Walkers of all ages, fitness levels, and backgrounds are invited to attend these walks. Dr. Rizvi will begin the event with a brief discussion on heart health, and then participants can spend the rest of the hour enjoying a walk and conversation, including any questions they may have for the physician.

The walk will take place on the bike path behind the gym as long as the weather is nice. In the event of inclement weather, the event will take place in the Cardio Room.

For more information, visit walkwithadoc.org or call 937-408-9565.

Community Breakfast

Emery Chapel at 3500 Springfield-Xenia Road will host a community breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Featured will be eggs and bacon, sausage gravy and biscuits, pancakes and sausage, coffee, tea and juice.

Donations will be accepted.

Yard Sale

Northside Baptist Church, 2425 Derr Road, will hold its 3rd Annual Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be many vendors including food trucks and free snow cones.

The rain date is June 15.

Craft Fair

The Bow Wow & Meow Craft Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Snyder Park, between the Clubhouse and Dog Park.

There will be 40 vendors including crafters, direct sales, pet supplies and services, a food truck, face painting and henna, and raffles.

The event is a fundraiser for the Clark County SPCA, who will have adoptions beginning at 11 a.m.

For more information, visit the Bow Wow & Meow Craft Fair Facebook event page.

Healthy Kids Day

The Champaign Family YMCA will host Healthy Kids Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Melvin Miller Park in Urbana.

There will be games, music and more.

Backyard BBQ

Soap N Sudz Laundry - Urbana will host Second Saturdays: Backyard BBQ from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Urbana.

There will be sidewalk vendors offering treasures and local goodies, food trucks, live entertainment, a kid zone and more.

Comedy Night

Comedy Night on the Farm will be held on Saturday at the Evans Family Ranch, 11140 Milton Carlisle Road.

Check in begins at 5:30 p.m., dinner with VIP tickets is at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

The night will include Noah Burns, Leyla Ingalls, Harrison Butler and Headliner Wyatt Lutz.

This is an adult 21 and over show. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/comedy-night-on-the-farm-tickets-901540731597.

Urbana Library Event

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host “Scams and Frauds: Don’t be a Victim” at 2 p.m. on Monday at the main library.

As technology advances, so do the tactics of scammers and fraudsters so it’s important to be aware of the latest trends to help protect ourselves.

For more information or to register for any events, visit https://champaigncountylibrary.org/fullcalendar.

Garden Music

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County present the music of Amber Heart and her band at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Wingert Tossey Pavilion in Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum.

Bring your lawn chairs, tour the gardens, then settle in for an evening of music.

This event is part of the MGV “Meet Me in the Garden” program featuring garden education, musical performances, and wellness offerings.

The performance is open to the public and free of charge. Donations will be accepted to help support future programming.