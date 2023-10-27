What’s happening this weekend: Plant class, drug take back day and more

A look at events happening in the area this weekend:

Plant Class

Looking for something new or different to plant in your landscape? Learn about the best plants to use in your home landscape from professionals from around the state.

The OSU Extension of Clark County will show you everything from trees to shrubs to annuals and perennials today from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Derby at Windy Knoll Golf Club.

For more details, visit clark.osu.edu. The cost to attend is $50 (lunch is included). You may register online by visiting go.osu.edu/2023allthingslandscape or mail a check made out to OSUE Clark County along with your registration information to: 3130 East Main St., Springfield, OH 45505. Class size is limited.

Library Book Sale

The last day of the Friends of the St. Paris Public Library Book Sale will be held today from 9 a.m. to noon at the St. Paris Public Library in the Kiser Community Room.

All proceeds support the Friends of the Libraries goal of spreading literacy and helping your libraries.

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library will host several activities this weekend:

Instagram Basics will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. today in Study Room C. Sign up at the library.

Fiber Arts Craft Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday at the main library.

Halloween Family Story Time will be held at 6 p.m. on Mondayat the North Lewisburg Branch. Registration is required.

Family and Friends Night

On The Rise Family and Friends Night will be held tonight from 6 to 9 p.m. at 4177 Dialton Road.

Chicken banks will be placed in local businesses to collect monetary donations, and they will be emptied and auctioned off to the highest bidder by auctioneer Jeff Harvey. The auction starts at 7:30 p.m. and the proceeds will benefit On The Rise.

There will also be hayrides, a bonfire, pumpkin painting, food and more.

PAC Event

The Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC), 300 S. Fountain Ave., will host The Crucible starting today. The play will be held at 8 p.m. tonight, Saturday and Sunday.

The classic Tony-Award-winning play written by American playwright Arthur Miller celebrates its 70th anniversary. The play focuses on a young farmer, his wife, and a young servant-girl who maliciously causes the wife’s arrest for witchcraft. The farmer brings the girl to court to admit the lie, and it is here that the monstrous course of bigotry and deceit is terrifyingly depicted. The farmer, instead of saving his wife, finds himself also accused of witchcraft and ultimately condemned with a host of others.

Tickets can be purchased on eTix.com, in-person or by calling 937-328-3874.

Drug Take Back Day

National Drug Take Back Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at 3130 E. Main St. in the Springview front parking lot, and 10000 W. National Road in the Tecumseh High School parking lot.

Bring any unused or unwanted prescription drugs for safe disposal. You can either have them out of the medication bottles or they can do that for you. There will be no need to even exit your vehicle, just pull up to either of the two sites and they will pick up the medications from you.

Harvest Party

Springfield Church of Christ will host a Harvest Party on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at 1620 Buck Creek Lane.

There will be carnival games, hay rides, story time around a bon fire, hot dogs and popcorn, gator rides, and earn tickets for a chance at winning some prizes.

The games and activities are geared for preschool and elementary age children. Costumes are welcome but not required. For more information or directions, call the church office at 937-322-7207.